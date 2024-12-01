The Kentucky Liquor Store With The World's Rarest Collection Of Bourbon

If there's one state that's associated with bourbon, it's Kentucky. While bourbon doesn't always have to be made in Kentucky, the Bluegrass State accounts for a whopping 95% of all bourbon produced, perhaps owing in part to the unique mineral water that's found in the state. So it's not surprising that the liquor store with the world's rarest collection of bourbon can also be found in the state: Justins' House of Bourbon.

Named after its two co-founders, Justin Thompson (one of the founders of The Bourbon Review) and Justin Sloan, Justins' House of Bourbon is home to the world's largest collection of rare and vintage whiskeys available for sale, and it boasts two shops. The flagship shop in Lexington opened in 2018, while a second location followed soon after in 2019 in Louisville, not far from Whiskey Row and several of the best distilleries to visit along Kentucky's Bourbon Trail. Looking for that rare bottle of Pappy Van Winkle or a bottle from before Prohibition? Justins' will have it. Some of these rare bottles were purchased from individual sellers after a Kentucky law changed in 2017 to allow for such sales.

