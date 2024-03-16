What's The Cheapest State To Buy Whiskey?

Although tequila is set to become the most popular spirit in the U.S., it's hard to deny whiskey's deeply engrained roots. Centuries-old, whiskey was the national go-to liquor by the American Revolution and hasn't lost its cultural significance since. With such long-enduring ubiquity, it's no surprise that the booze is a common choice for an affordable night of drinking.

However, it turns out that such an all-American spirit won't cost you the same all around America. In fact, a bottle of Jack Daniel's Old No.7 Black Label, one of the best and most popular expressions in the U.S., costs over twice the amount in the most expensive state as opposed to the cheapest.

A study conducted by Credello ranked states based on their whiskey price and uncovered the cheapest place to buy a bottle of Jack. The best deal on whiskey can be found in California, where a bottle of such liquor will set you back under $15. So, if you're in or around the Golden State, relish that you're getting the best bang for your buck. Conversely, that priciest spot goes to Alaska.