Was The Alaska Cocktail Named After The State?

When it comes to cocktails that are both historical and hyper-relevant, you can't do much better than the Alaska. This drink has been in circulation since at least 1914, when it appeared in Jacques Straub's beverage bible "Drinks," and is a close cousin of the Martini. The Alaska involves only a handful of ingredients, but it's one of these that holds the key to why this cocktail is named after America's coldest state. The Alaska cocktail is made from a shaken combination of gin, orange bitters, and a botanical liqueur called yellow Chartreuse.

Both green and yellow Chartreuse are made through a mysterious process by monks in France, but yellow Chartreuse is overall less common, featuring a sweet, spicy, and floral flavor. Its golden hue is the reason for both the cocktail's color and name: It's allegedly named the Alaska as a reference to the Klondike Gold Rush. The cocktail came to be toward the beginning of the 20th century, and the Klondike Gold Rush ended in 1899 — but as one gold rush ended a symbolic new one began with the Alaska cocktail.