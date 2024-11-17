Was The Alaska Cocktail Named After The State?
When it comes to cocktails that are both historical and hyper-relevant, you can't do much better than the Alaska. This drink has been in circulation since at least 1914, when it appeared in Jacques Straub's beverage bible "Drinks," and is a close cousin of the Martini. The Alaska involves only a handful of ingredients, but it's one of these that holds the key to why this cocktail is named after America's coldest state. The Alaska cocktail is made from a shaken combination of gin, orange bitters, and a botanical liqueur called yellow Chartreuse.
Both green and yellow Chartreuse are made through a mysterious process by monks in France, but yellow Chartreuse is overall less common, featuring a sweet, spicy, and floral flavor. Its golden hue is the reason for both the cocktail's color and name: It's allegedly named the Alaska as a reference to the Klondike Gold Rush. The cocktail came to be toward the beginning of the 20th century, and the Klondike Gold Rush ended in 1899 — but as one gold rush ended a symbolic new one began with the Alaska cocktail.
How to make the Alaska cocktail
Classic cocktails that are also not overdone are hard to come by, and the Alaska offers the perfect solution to both please and surprise imbibers of all tastes. As mentioned, its composition is not unlike that of the Martini: You simply combine 1½ ounces of gin, ½ ounce of yellow Chartreuse, a dash of orange bitters, and either a lemon or an orange peel for a garnish. While the structure of this drink is almost identical to a dry Martini, the Chartreuse is sweeter than its vermouth counterpart, making it a little more palatable for those who prefer something slightly less spirit-forward but still herbaceous.
The flavor and quality of an Alaska hinges upon your selection of gin. The original recipe called for Old Tom gin, which has subsequently been replaced by London dry gin. Read our ranking of 15 popular brands of gin if you're not sure where to start, then taste-test until you find just the right balance of botanicals and juniper. Once you've mastered your composition, feel free to take this golden opportunity to experiment. This list of garnish ideas for your next Martini is the perfect way to begin exploring the uncharted potential of the Alaska cocktail.