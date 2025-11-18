Add This Topping To Pound Cake And You'll Never Want It Another Way
All you need are four ingredients for the perfect pound cake, but it's going to take a little more to make the dessert iconic. Lemon zest, a sprinkle of nutmeg, or vanilla extract are surefire ways to elevate pound cake, but to really take it up a notch, give it a streusel topping.
The simplicity of pound cake is one of its greatest draws; it takes little effort to make, but it can also be spruced up with a wide variety of ingredients. Thanks to its agreeable taste, you can whip up any kind of streusel as a creative way to elevate pound cake. The cozy topping is a fixture for crisps, crumbles, and muffins, but it's ideal for using on pound cakes, too. The humble treat has a buttery, dense texture, and the crumbly topping can act as a deliciously crunchy gateway to each bite of cake.
To add streusel to your classic pound cake, start by whipping up the batter and pouring it into the cake tin. For the streusel, mix butter, flour, and brown sugar together, along with your favorite baking spices. Pour the streusel on top of the batter and bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for an hour, or until the cake is done.
Spruce up pound cake with these sweet streusels
A basic vanilla pound cake is the easiest base for a streusel, but you can create all kinds of interesting desserts by experimenting with varying flavors. Gingerbread pound cake with rum glaze tastes delicious with all the common streusel spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice, but it's also elevated with nuts. Rather than relying on oats to give your streusel a delicate crunch, add in toasted walnuts or pecans. As for the rum glaze, it can be drizzled atop the streusel once the cake is done baking.
Keto-friendly carrot pound cake also tastes delicious with a nutty streusel. However, you don't have to put the ingredients on top of the cake alone. Pour half of the batter into the cake tin, then evenly spread a mix of toasted chopped walnuts, oats, brown sugar, and butter on top, before following with the rest of the batter. The layer brings a surprise, yet welcome, crunchy bite that's sandwiched in between the moist cake.
For zingy lemon buttermilk pound cake, a lighter-tasting streusel is best for the citrusy treat. Opt for white sugar instead of brown when whipping up the topping. Nuts still bring a delicate crunch to the cake — almonds or macadamia nuts are the perfect choice. To give things a bright finish, fold some extra lemon zest into the streusel.