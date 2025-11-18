Add This Topping To Pound Cake And You'll Never Want It Another Way

All you need are four ingredients for the perfect pound cake, but it's going to take a little more to make the dessert iconic. Lemon zest, a sprinkle of nutmeg, or vanilla extract are surefire ways to elevate pound cake, but to really take it up a notch, give it a streusel topping.

The simplicity of pound cake is one of its greatest draws; it takes little effort to make, but it can also be spruced up with a wide variety of ingredients. Thanks to its agreeable taste, you can whip up any kind of streusel as a creative way to elevate pound cake. The cozy topping is a fixture for crisps, crumbles, and muffins, but it's ideal for using on pound cakes, too. The humble treat has a buttery, dense texture, and the crumbly topping can act as a deliciously crunchy gateway to each bite of cake.

To add streusel to your classic pound cake, start by whipping up the batter and pouring it into the cake tin. For the streusel, mix butter, flour, and brown sugar together, along with your favorite baking spices. Pour the streusel on top of the batter and bake at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for an hour, or until the cake is done.