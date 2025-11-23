Ben & Jerry's Best Ice Cream Flavor Replicates A Nostalgic Dessert
As the undisputed ice cream kings, it's hard to crown a singular Ben & Jerry's flavor as a favorite. With well over 90 picks to choose from, each option is beloved to someone. But no matter what your favorite is, we're here to tell you that the absolute best is Dirt Cake.
Despite selling pints with decadent whiskey-infused caramel, chocolatey brownies, and cinnamon-spiced churros, we gave Dirt Cake the top spot in our Ben & Jerry's flavor ranking. Is it inspired by a dessert we all made in kindergarten? Yes. Does it taste like an extremely talented prodigy of a kindergartener made it? Also yes. While your teacher may have only given you a single Oreo for your creation, Ben & Jerry's doesn't go light on the chocolate crumble. The generosity is admirable, but we love the other ingredients in Dirt Cake, too.
The chocolate ganache has a smooth, fudge-like texture, and the vanilla pudding ice cream is perfectly creamy. All in all, the ice cream brings the same joy as the dirt cakes made in times past, a sentiment shared by fans of the ice cream. Some naysayers liken the flavor to an overrated version of cookies and cream ice cream, but the 4.6-star rating speaks for itself — hardly anyone wants to see Dirt Cake in the Ben & Jerry's flavor graveyard.
Make Dirt Cake ice cream better with these sweet spins
It's easy to say that you can't make the best Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor better than it already is, but it does lack a crucial ingredient that's a must-have in the classic dessert: gummy worms. The crunchy chocolate topping, chocolate cookie swirls, and ganache in the ice cream practically make it a sundae of its own, but to add the metaphorical cherry on top, the chewy critters are a surefire way to elevate the ice cream.
The chocolate topping is one of the best parts of Dirt Cake, but if you can't get enough, spruce things up with some more crunchy ice cream toppings. Coconut flakes add a tropical touch to the treat, while crushed rolled wafers bring a flaky, lightweight addition that's just what the ice cream needs.
If sundaes aren't your thing, use Pop-Tarts to make some extra-sweet ice cream sandwiches. After toasting the pastries, add a scoop of ice cream in between each one for a decadent treat. Any of the chocolate-flavored Pop-Tarts — such as Chocolate Fudge or S'Mores — complement the ingredients in Dirt Cake, but it's fun to give it a fruity spin, as well.