Ben & Jerry's Best Ice Cream Flavor Replicates A Nostalgic Dessert

As the undisputed ice cream kings, it's hard to crown a singular Ben & Jerry's flavor as a favorite. With well over 90 picks to choose from, each option is beloved to someone. But no matter what your favorite is, we're here to tell you that the absolute best is Dirt Cake.

Despite selling pints with decadent whiskey-infused caramel, chocolatey brownies, and cinnamon-spiced churros, we gave Dirt Cake the top spot in our Ben & Jerry's flavor ranking. Is it inspired by a dessert we all made in kindergarten? Yes. Does it taste like an extremely talented prodigy of a kindergartener made it? Also yes. While your teacher may have only given you a single Oreo for your creation, Ben & Jerry's doesn't go light on the chocolate crumble. The generosity is admirable, but we love the other ingredients in Dirt Cake, too.

The chocolate ganache has a smooth, fudge-like texture, and the vanilla pudding ice cream is perfectly creamy. All in all, the ice cream brings the same joy as the dirt cakes made in times past, a sentiment shared by fans of the ice cream. Some naysayers liken the flavor to an overrated version of cookies and cream ice cream, but the 4.6-star rating speaks for itself — hardly anyone wants to see Dirt Cake in the Ben & Jerry's flavor graveyard.