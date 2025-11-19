The Kitschy Vintage Piece Americans Are Eating On Again

A piece of decor that some might have once snubbed has come back in style, and that's the TV tray. First advertised in 1952, TV trays were typically sold in folding sets of four. Though it is tricky to track down exactly who invented the moveable object, the invention soon permeated all layers of society, even reaching the presidential household, before falling from grace.

Around the same time that TV trays entered homes in the 1950s, TV dinners were also growing in popularity. The combination of easy-to-serve TV dinners paired with convenient serving trays helped families enjoy their favorite shows with little fuss. One article wondered whether TV trays contributed to the demise of family values, as the dining table became decentered and the television claimed center stage in American homes. Although it's likely their disappearance from homes was due to issues with form and functionality.

Once again, Americans have moved away from eating dinners at the table and have looked for easy comfort in the living room or on the couch, especially post-pandemic. For those working from home or simply looking to elevate meals gobbled up in front of the television, the TV tray is back.