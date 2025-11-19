The South Carolina Bakery That Turned Homemade Cake Into A Legacy
Have you ever driven through a different state, tried the food from a local hot spot, and loved it so much that it keeps you awake at night just picturing one more mouthwatering bite, even though you know you'll probably never eat it again? Maybe you've even tried to find replicas, but nothing quite measures up. We've all gone through something similar, but luckily, if you've traveled through South Carolina and stopped for a sweet treat at Caroline's Cakes, you're not limited to a singular in-person experience, as the world-famous cakes can arrive at your door in a matter of days.
The cake shop, now operating in Spartanburg, South Carolina, was making a name for itself as a local legend long before it became a nationwide sensation. Founder Caroline Reutter began the business as something of a side hustle in 1982 — not quite as old as this family-owned South Carolina restaurant that dates back to World War II.
Reutter worked meticulously to create the perfect cake recipe, and began selling her desserts to friends and neighbors who would swing by her Annapolis, Maryland home to pick them up from her porch. She served the unofficial first cake at her son's christening, continuing to bake as a passion project for nearly 20 years. When she received an order for 2,000 cakes from a business in Florida in October of 2000, Caroline's Cakes officially took off.
The Caroline's Cakes legacy continues to grow
Caroline's Cakes didn't become famous thanks to any old cake, but the 7-Layer Caramel Cake, which remains the bestseller and is technically different from a traditional Southern caramel cake. The business still uses the same recipe that Reutter perfected back in the 1980s, even though Caroline Reutter passed away in 2017. Her son, Richard Reutter, took over the business upon her passing, ensuring that his mother's legacy would live on through good baking and even better community connection.
The cafe and storefront in Spartanburg is the business's first venture into the retail space, a lifelong dream of Reutter's, though the space remained mail-order only until recently. Now, customers can wander into the cafe to order all sorts of South Carolinian goodies, such as slices of the 7-Layer Caramel Cake and other various flavors, along with palm-sized cake bites, and even savory foods like cheese biscuits, stews, and barbecue sauces. Ultra popular, Caroline's Cakes are one of Oprah's 13 favorite foods, and the famed caramel cake even made a cameo in the 2011 movie, "The Help." If you're not within driving distance, the bakery is still widely known for its shipping capabilities, so you can try the Reutter family recipes for yourself.