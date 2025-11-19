The South Carolina Bakery That Turned Homemade Cake Into A Legacy

Have you ever driven through a different state, tried the food from a local hot spot, and loved it so much that it keeps you awake at night just picturing one more mouthwatering bite, even though you know you'll probably never eat it again? Maybe you've even tried to find replicas, but nothing quite measures up. We've all gone through something similar, but luckily, if you've traveled through South Carolina and stopped for a sweet treat at Caroline's Cakes, you're not limited to a singular in-person experience, as the world-famous cakes can arrive at your door in a matter of days.

The cake shop, now operating in Spartanburg, South Carolina, was making a name for itself as a local legend long before it became a nationwide sensation. Founder Caroline Reutter began the business as something of a side hustle in 1982 — not quite as old as this family-owned South Carolina restaurant that dates back to World War II.

Reutter worked meticulously to create the perfect cake recipe, and began selling her desserts to friends and neighbors who would swing by her Annapolis, Maryland home to pick them up from her porch. She served the unofficial first cake at her son's christening, continuing to bake as a passion project for nearly 20 years. When she received an order for 2,000 cakes from a business in Florida in October of 2000, Caroline's Cakes officially took off.