The Family-Owned South Carolina Restaurant That Dates Back To World War II

The restaurant business is notoriously make or break, and considering modern-day complications like the pandemic, climate change, and inflation, t's a miracle that any stay open beyond the first few years. One such "miracle" restaurant is Villa Tronco, a family-owned restaurant that's been a landmark of Columbia, South Carolina for over 80 years.

If you're looking for pan-fried chicken and cornbread on the Villa Tronco menu, you won't find it or any other Southern staples. Villa Tronco is known for its Italian American flair featuring dishes like piccata, caprese salad, and Mama Tronco's homemade pizza. According to the menu, "Mama Tronco introduced pizza to Columbia." Although, the quaint family restaurant is known for its inventive Italian dishes, like the Italian Eggrolls which consist of mozzarella, spinach, and roasted red pepper stuffed in a fried eggroll wrapper and topped with a balsamic glaze, its roots are much more modest.

Villa Tronco's origin story dates back to 1918 when James Tronco met his future wife, Sadie, in her father's fruit store. The two married had four children, and somehow found the time and energy to open up their own fruit store, followed by another. During World War II, the business plan turned from fruit to Italian fare with Sadie, aka Mama Tronco, making spaghetti and meatballs for the soldiers of Italian descent stationed at the nearby Fort Jackson. Which officially made Villa Tronco part of the long tradition of new foods introduced to the American population during wartime.

