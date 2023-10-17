Use Egg Roll Wrappers For A Unique Take On A Classic Lasagna

Reinventing classic dishes can be a bit of a gamble sometimes. It's all about striking the perfect balance between creating a new, delightful twist and honoring the meal's original value. In the case of lasagna, this can be done in so many different ways considering just how versatile this Italian dish is. One unique approach that may seem a little odd at first but turns out to be surprisingly good is replacing regular pasta with egg roll wrappers.

Egg roll wrappers possess a soft, delicate but also slightly chewy texture that turns crispy when cooked. As they bake alongside layers of cheese, sauce, meat, and veggies, everything melds into a diverse interplay of contrasting textures. It's quite different from regular lasagna noodles, which usually become extremely tender during the baking process. This novelty gives the dish a surprising twist that makes the eating experience a lot more fun and refreshing. Moreover, with a light, neutral taste, egg roll wrappers leave the remaining ingredients with more room to shine and showcase their hidden flavor nuances.