Use Egg Roll Wrappers For A Unique Take On A Classic Lasagna
Reinventing classic dishes can be a bit of a gamble sometimes. It's all about striking the perfect balance between creating a new, delightful twist and honoring the meal's original value. In the case of lasagna, this can be done in so many different ways considering just how versatile this Italian dish is. One unique approach that may seem a little odd at first but turns out to be surprisingly good is replacing regular pasta with egg roll wrappers.
Egg roll wrappers possess a soft, delicate but also slightly chewy texture that turns crispy when cooked. As they bake alongside layers of cheese, sauce, meat, and veggies, everything melds into a diverse interplay of contrasting textures. It's quite different from regular lasagna noodles, which usually become extremely tender during the baking process. This novelty gives the dish a surprising twist that makes the eating experience a lot more fun and refreshing. Moreover, with a light, neutral taste, egg roll wrappers leave the remaining ingredients with more room to shine and showcase their hidden flavor nuances.
Ways to use egg roll wrappers for lasagna
While replacing regular pasta with egg roll wrappers is always a solid choice, you can also get pretty creative with this simple ingredient. Make the best of their original usage and spread the lasagna fillings onto them, then roll tightly to make little lasagna egg rolls. Then, layer them in the baking pan with the sauce and cheese and bake until everything is golden and bubbly. You'll still get that comforting indulgence of a classic lasagna, but with a fun flavor-bursting twist that makes every forkful much more enjoyable.
Alternatively, you can use these egg roll wrappers to make an appetizer spin-off of lasagna. Similar to wonton cups, the individual wrappers will be placed into muffin pans and filled with typical lasagna ingredients. Once baked, they will harden into crispy "cups" with tender, melt-in-your-mouth fillings. Unexpected and playful, these palm-sized treats help you kick off the meal in the most exciting way.