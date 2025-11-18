How And When To Give Your Water Cooler A Thorough Cleaning

Water coolers are often overlooked when cleaning the kitchen or pantry. However, if they aren't cleaned regularly, they can develop mold, algae, or harmful bacteria that will significantly alter the taste and safety of your water. It's important to give your cooler and other components a deep cleaning every three to six months. This includes cleaning the exterior, which can get greasy and grimy over time.

Before cleaning, read the appliance manual for guidance. Then, unplug the machine and remove the water jug or disconnect the water supply line. Turn on the water spigot to drain any remaining water left into a bowl before removing all components for cleaning as outlined in the manual. This might include a baffle, drip tray, spigots, and gaskets or plugs. Wipe down the interior and exterior with a clean cloth. In a gallon bucket, mix up a cleaning solution of one gallon of water and one teaspoon of unscented bleach. Pour that solution into the reservoir and let it sit for up to five minutes before draining it and refilling it with clean water. Then, drain it again and refill with clean water at least three times before returning the water bottle to the cooler or re-attaching the water line.

While there is a key difference between a water cooler and a water dispenser, a dispenser should also be cleaned every three to six months. All you need to do is wait until the dispenser is empty and then clean out the interior with warm water and mild soap or a highly diluted bleach solution like the one described above. Rinse thoroughly, then dry the interior and exterior with a lint-free cloth.