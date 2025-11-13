Here Are The 7 Crumbl Pies You Can Preorder For The Ultimate Thanksgiving Spread

Putting together a complete Thanksgiving spread is always a challenge. Even when you try to keep things simple, there are just too many dishes coming out of a single kitchen for it to not be a somewhat chaotic day. Fortunately, Crumbl, the brand behind those incredibly popular cookies, is here to take care of dessert. Now, Crumbl did start off making cookies, but the chain has since branched out into non-cookie desserts, and the reviews are excellent. With that in mind, the brand's Thanksgiving pies are sure to be as well. Even better, they're available for pre-order right now.

From November 23 to 27, Crumbl will be serving up seven different flavors of pies. There is a Pumpkin Cream Pie for those looking for traditional autumnal desserts, but for anyone who enjoys Thanksgiving pie flavors other than pumpkin, there are plenty to choose from. French Silk, Raspberry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter (with Oreo and Reese's) make up some of the more well-established pie flavors on offer, but Crumbl is also putting out a few more unique offerings, such as Cookies & Cream, Brookie (part brownie, part cookie), and Biscoff Pies.

These Crumbl pies are available in two different sizes. The 5-inch "large" pies are big enough to be sliced up and shared between a few folks, whereas the 2-inch "mini" pies are the perfect size to have all to yourself — and maybe even small enough to sample a few of the different flavors. Fans of the brand hoping to finish their holiday meal with a signature Crumbl cookie may not be excited about the holiday-focused shift, but for the rest of us, the menu of Crumbl pies looks just plain excellent.