Here Are The 7 Crumbl Pies You Can Preorder For The Ultimate Thanksgiving Spread
Putting together a complete Thanksgiving spread is always a challenge. Even when you try to keep things simple, there are just too many dishes coming out of a single kitchen for it to not be a somewhat chaotic day. Fortunately, Crumbl, the brand behind those incredibly popular cookies, is here to take care of dessert. Now, Crumbl did start off making cookies, but the chain has since branched out into non-cookie desserts, and the reviews are excellent. With that in mind, the brand's Thanksgiving pies are sure to be as well. Even better, they're available for pre-order right now.
From November 23 to 27, Crumbl will be serving up seven different flavors of pies. There is a Pumpkin Cream Pie for those looking for traditional autumnal desserts, but for anyone who enjoys Thanksgiving pie flavors other than pumpkin, there are plenty to choose from. French Silk, Raspberry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter (with Oreo and Reese's) make up some of the more well-established pie flavors on offer, but Crumbl is also putting out a few more unique offerings, such as Cookies & Cream, Brookie (part brownie, part cookie), and Biscoff Pies.
These Crumbl pies are available in two different sizes. The 5-inch "large" pies are big enough to be sliced up and shared between a few folks, whereas the 2-inch "mini" pies are the perfect size to have all to yourself — and maybe even small enough to sample a few of the different flavors. Fans of the brand hoping to finish their holiday meal with a signature Crumbl cookie may not be excited about the holiday-focused shift, but for the rest of us, the menu of Crumbl pies looks just plain excellent.
How to get your hands on these Crumbl Thanksgiving pies
Since these Crumbl pies will only be available for a several-day window leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, your best bet for filling your holiday dessert table with these special offerings is to get your pre-order in right away. While not strictly necessary, a pre-order will ensure that you get exactly the desserts you're hoping for. Additionally, it's important to note that the stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, so you will need to plan to pick up your desserts (or have them delivered) ahead of time and make space to store them in the refrigerator until the big day.
The larger 5-inch pies can be ordered singly or in packs of four, six, or 12. There is no limit on the number of different varieties you choose in those larger packs, but some of the pies do cost slightly more than the others. The Brookie, Cookies & Cream, Pumpkin Cream, and French Silk Pies each add $0.99 per pie to the base cost of the box, whereas the Biscoff, Raspberry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter (with Oreo and Reese's) Pies add $1.49. All told, a six-pack of large Crumbl pies will run you about $30 to 33.
The mini pies, on the other hand, can be ordered in quantities of three, six, or 12. The smaller desserts have a similar pricing structure to their larger counterparts, with the less-expensive pies adding $0.49 to the base cost of the box and the more-expensive pies adding $0.69. A 12-pack of these mini desserts costs about $35 to $37, depending on the flavors you choose. Whichever pies you go with, you can thank Crumbl for providing the dessert this Thanksgiving.