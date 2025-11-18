What's The Best Way To Store Opened Tomato Paste?

Recipes rarely call for a whole container of tomato paste, but once opened, you're left with an entire can of the stuff — minus a tablespoon or two. Without a resealable top, it's hard to simply close it and place the paste back in the fridge. Thankfully, there are easier ways to store leftover tomato paste and get your money's worth.

We spoke with Armen Adamjan of Creative Explained, which is partnered with Ziploc to help people tackle food waste, who offers a simple tip to keep tomato paste around for longer. "Once you open a can of tomato paste, keep it in the fridge tightly sealed," he says.

Canned tomato paste is a kitchen staple, but it spoils easily due to how it's packaged. However, if you reseal the can with a Ziploc bag or an airtight glass or plastic container, it ensures your tomato paste lasts in the fridge for five to seven days. If you need to stretch the paste for longer, Adamjan recommends freezing it. "If I won't use it right away, I like to scoop the leftovers into a resealable bag, then press out the excess air and flatten the paste into a thin sheet before freezing," he advises. "Storing [it] in a flat bag allows you to stack to fit more in less space and helps make it easy to see and snap off what you need."