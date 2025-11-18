What's The Best Way To Store Opened Tomato Paste?
Recipes rarely call for a whole container of tomato paste, but once opened, you're left with an entire can of the stuff — minus a tablespoon or two. Without a resealable top, it's hard to simply close it and place the paste back in the fridge. Thankfully, there are easier ways to store leftover tomato paste and get your money's worth.
We spoke with Armen Adamjan of Creative Explained, which is partnered with Ziploc to help people tackle food waste, who offers a simple tip to keep tomato paste around for longer. "Once you open a can of tomato paste, keep it in the fridge tightly sealed," he says.
Canned tomato paste is a kitchen staple, but it spoils easily due to how it's packaged. However, if you reseal the can with a Ziploc bag or an airtight glass or plastic container, it ensures your tomato paste lasts in the fridge for five to seven days. If you need to stretch the paste for longer, Adamjan recommends freezing it. "If I won't use it right away, I like to scoop the leftovers into a resealable bag, then press out the excess air and flatten the paste into a thin sheet before freezing," he advises. "Storing [it] in a flat bag allows you to stack to fit more in less space and helps make it easy to see and snap off what you need."
Freeze tomato paste for a longer lifespan
Before using the paste, watch out for signs of spoilage. A darker color or brown hue can indicate that it's gone bad, while a sour or pungent smell is a sign to definitely throw it away. Changes in texture, like a harder consistency, liquid forming on top of the paste, or a thick feel, may also mean that the tomato paste has spoiled.
The good news is, Adamjan notes that, with resealable plastic bags, tomato paste should last for 12 weeks in the freezer, so it's important to mark the date when you first put it away. "Label a Ziploc freezer bag with the date and portion size — '1 tbsp servings' or '½ can left' — so you know exactly what's in there and [can] avoid any waste," he recommends. With this in mind, Adamjan notes that "you'll never have to toss another half-used can again."
A Texas chili recipe may call for two tablespoons of tomato paste while beef Irish stew needs up to a ¼ cup. Splitting the tomato paste into different-sized portions ensures that it's not always being exposed to air, keeping it fresh for longer. When it's time to use the tomato paste, you can set it out on the counter to let it thaw, keep it in the fridge for a few hours, place the bag in cool water, or microwave it for a few seconds at a time. Depending on the recipe, you can also place the tomato paste straight into the pot and let it cook from frozen.