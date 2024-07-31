How Long Open Canned Tomato Paste Will Last In The Fridge

Nothing ruins the mood of a kitchen like bad food. Peeling back that metal lid, you notice a pungent smell or mold growth and swiftly drop it in the bin: yuck. Tomato paste has a shelf-life of 18 months to two years when unopened in a damage-free can. The key to avoiding mold once it's opened is to use a covered glass or plastic container. Stored under these conditions, a paste lasts between five to seven days when refrigerated. This helps you to reuse your leftovers, perhaps turning the tomato paste into tomato puree for a different recipe.

The main issue with storing partially used tomato paste in cans is the difficulty resealing them. Keeping it airtight is vital, as mold growth increases every time the product is exposed to oxygen. With jars or tubes, you can simply replace the lid. But when opening a can, you destroy that in the process. Have a suitable airtight container ready to transfer and preserve your paste. To ensure it lasts even longer, consider freezing it — this maintains an optimal storage period of up to four months.