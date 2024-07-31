How Long Open Canned Tomato Paste Will Last In The Fridge
Nothing ruins the mood of a kitchen like bad food. Peeling back that metal lid, you notice a pungent smell or mold growth and swiftly drop it in the bin: yuck. Tomato paste has a shelf-life of 18 months to two years when unopened in a damage-free can. The key to avoiding mold once it's opened is to use a covered glass or plastic container. Stored under these conditions, a paste lasts between five to seven days when refrigerated. This helps you to reuse your leftovers, perhaps turning the tomato paste into tomato puree for a different recipe.
The main issue with storing partially used tomato paste in cans is the difficulty resealing them. Keeping it airtight is vital, as mold growth increases every time the product is exposed to oxygen. With jars or tubes, you can simply replace the lid. But when opening a can, you destroy that in the process. Have a suitable airtight container ready to transfer and preserve your paste. To ensure it lasts even longer, consider freezing it — this maintains an optimal storage period of up to four months.
Signs your tomato paste should be tossed
The obvious sign is visibly growing mold, often appearing colorful or fuzzy. It thrives in moisture and high oxygen environments, with germination accelerating at room temperature, hence the need to transfer your paste to the fridge. The black, green, white, or blue colors are mycelium, larger structures of established spores. Before you can see that mold, though, there are telltale signs of its presence. While browning after refrigerating is normal, any other discoloration is a red flag. A sour rather than sweet smell and any clumpiness in texture are other immediate tickets for the bin.
Luckily, with proper storage, it's easy to avoid spoilage of canned tomato paste. You should always have a can of tomato paste in your pantry. It's a versatile ingredient easily converted to a rich tomato sauce and a staple across all cuisine types. How about using the preserved tomato paste to give your steak an umami boost? It's one of the few stored leftovers you'll actually remember to use.