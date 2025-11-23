We Asked 14 Chefs What Ingredients They Always Have In Their Freezer

For some of us, freezers are a place where frozen meals, ice creams, and leftovers take up space. However, for professional chefs, freezers are valuable territories where they can store ready-to-go ingredients and staples to help save prep time.

While we typically associate chefs with using fresh ingredients, many of their most important ingredients live within their freezers. A well-stocked freezer is a necessity for any professional chef, as it helps expedite cooking times and keep ingredients usable for longer periods of time.

To learn more about what chefs keep inside their freezer, we interviewed 14 chefs, asking them to break down some of their go-to items. From frozen vegetables to baked goods to pre-made broth, there were so many items we were surprised (and delighted) to learn that professional chefs keep on hand. After reading their picks, you just may be inspired to revive your own freezer with some of these suggested items.