This Herby Baked Chicken Makes Weeknight Dinners Effortless And Cozy
With beef prices continuing to skyrocket and a strong shift towards poultry proteins, getting creative with the way you cook chicken opens up fun possibilites in the kitchen. If you're pressed for time, baked chicken thighs are a great way to go. Our Italian baked chicken thighs recipe is easy and yet packed full of flavor, and may soon become the highlight of weeknight meals.
While this recipe requires minimal ingredients and effort, the resulting dish is succulent and enjoyable. Calling for around two pounds — or four pieces — of bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, it's a perfect two-per-person portion of protein. The most significant part of the dish's flavor comes from the inclusion of fresh rosemary and thyme alongside minced garlic, olive oil, and salt and pepper to suit your taste preferences.
These baked chicken thighs take less than an hour in total between preparation and baking, allowing you plenty of time to work on a side dish or relax and enjoy the delicious smells wafting from the oven. Once on the plate, it's finished off with a fresh pairing of basil leaves and lemon. This easy recipe is just one of several baked chicken recipes to return to time and again.
Preparing an irresistible baked chicken thighs dinner
This cozy chicken dinner is the perfect dish year-round, but is particularly good in the cooler months when turning on your oven helps to warm up your home. While the recipe calls for fresh herbs, you can certainly swap in dried herbs, keeping in mind that you'll need less as they are more potent. Additionally, use your favorite brand of seasoning (like this Just Spices Chicken Allrounder poultry seasoning from Amazon) to level up the flavors with even more savory complements.
If you like more spice, try a similar easy baked harissa chicken recipe. Aside from the marinade, another notable difference is that this dish calls for boneless skinless chicken thighs. The benefit of using this dark cut is that it tends to be more juicy than chicken breasts and holds up better to baking with less risk of drying out during cooking.
There are many ways to pair your baked chicken thighs. You could just serve them with side dish of green salad or roasted vegetables, or go for a heartier starchy carb such as pasta. Alternatively, shake things up with a rice pilaf side or wilted dandelion greens for a well-rounded and fulfilling meal. The herby thighs would also go well with garlic and herb roasted potatoes or a cozy batch of creamy garlic mashed potatoes.