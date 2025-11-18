This Herby Baked Chicken Makes Weeknight Dinners Effortless And Cozy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With beef prices continuing to skyrocket and a strong shift towards poultry proteins, getting creative with the way you cook chicken opens up fun possibilites in the kitchen. If you're pressed for time, baked chicken thighs are a great way to go. Our Italian baked chicken thighs recipe is easy and yet packed full of flavor, and may soon become the highlight of weeknight meals.

While this recipe requires minimal ingredients and effort, the resulting dish is succulent and enjoyable. Calling for around two pounds — or four pieces — of bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, it's a perfect two-per-person portion of protein. The most significant part of the dish's flavor comes from the inclusion of fresh rosemary and thyme alongside minced garlic, olive oil, and salt and pepper to suit your taste preferences.

These baked chicken thighs take less than an hour in total between preparation and baking, allowing you plenty of time to work on a side dish or relax and enjoy the delicious smells wafting from the oven. Once on the plate, it's finished off with a fresh pairing of basil leaves and lemon. This easy recipe is just one of several baked chicken recipes to return to time and again.