The Tennessee Bakery Still Baking Bread Like It's The Early 1900s

In the last century, a lot has changed about the way we bake bread. For one, it's baked at home less and less, as grabbing a few shelf-stable loaves from the grocery store is simply more convenient. Bakeries do provide somewhat of a middle ground between convenience and freshly-made bread, but they, too, have largely streamlined their baking process, focusing on quantity and often operating with frozen dough. There is one bakery in Tennessee, though, that still bakes bread like it's the 1900s: Dutch Maid Bakery.

The motto of this bakery is, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" and the old way of doing things is clearly still working for the place. The bread recipes and most of the equipment are still the same as they were in 1902, when Swiss immigrants John and Louise Baggenstoss first opened Dutch Maid Bakery. The oven and some of the mixers, for example, date back to 1919 and are part of what makes the bread at this bakery so special.

Another thing is the patience and craft of bread making that has certainly gotten lost in our modern fast-paced culture. At Dutch Maid Bakery, prep begins four days before the loaves are ready to bake, and the large Hobart dough mixers would be considered antiques by most. This slow-cooking system creates a greater appreciation from the customers who can nostalgically indulge in the exact type of bread eaten in the distant past — for example, yeast-free salt-rise bread, eaten by American pioneers.