Add Cookie Butter To This Frozen Treat For A Sweet And Unique Flavor
Cookie butter is a sweet Swiss-army knife of an ingredient that can be incorporated into a range of recipes. Whether spooned into batter, drizzled onto brownies, or used to elevate lattes, some of the best ways to use cookie butter are the sweetest. We spoke to Sasha Zabar, founder of Glace in New York, for tips on how to incorporate spoonfuls into cold recipes like homemade ice cream.
Zabar's Glace is known for seasonal soft serves, drinks served in cups with toasted marshmallow rims, and flavored ice creams sandwiched between macarons. "I'm about to drive 2 hours for this," remarked one Instagram user on one of Glace's signature recipes. If anyone knows how to delight palates with dessert, it's Zabar.
While it can be tempting to dump cookie butter directly into ice cream, Zabar encourages a specific approach. Mixing cookie butter directly into an ice cream mixture can mean the ingredient disappears. "But if you ribbon it through at the end of churning, you get these pockets of creamy, spiced sweetness," he explains. Drizzling the ingredient can elevate a presentation and add flavor quickly, but well-placed swirls mean more equally distributed taste. This method can seem tricky if cookie butter has hardened in a container, but Zabar first warms cookie butter for 10 to 15 seconds in a microwave. Once softened, the cookie butter can be drizzled into a spinning ice cream or poured as you're layering ice cream into a container. "Don't stir too much or it'll just vanish into the base," he cautions.
A challenge of culinary restraint
For those looking to use cookie butter to top ice cream, Zabar suggests thinning the ingredient with neutral oil. A quick and easy splash is all you need to keep the cookie butter smooth and glossy. Once you've used cookie butter in your recipes, Zabar suggests experimenting with Nutella, peanut butter, tahini, or dulce de leche. "They each bring something different," he adds. "Tahini adds savory depth, Nutella brings that nostalgic sweetness." He instructs that these ingredients work in the same way and can be drizzled straight from the jar once softened. While it might be tempting to include any of them with reckless abandon to satisfy sweet cravings, Zabar warns that they should be used conservatively. "They all need a bit of restraint," he says. "You want a ribbon, not a flood."
In addition to trying new add-ins, Zabar encourages the culinary curious to make their own cookie butter. "We make a cookie butter out of old waffle cones, highly recommend," he adds. After preparing ice cream, take a page out of Glace's book and scoop ice cream into dishes that have been lined with marshmallow topping. Dip the marshmallow fluff into plates of crumbled cookies before adding ice cream, topping scoops with whipped cream that has been blended with cookies, and finishing the presentation with hot fudge. This is the kind of recipe that pairs beautifully with warm, gooey cookies. Good luck if you're hoping to skip seconds.