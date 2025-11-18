Add Cookie Butter To This Frozen Treat For A Sweet And Unique Flavor

Cookie butter is a sweet Swiss-army knife of an ingredient that can be incorporated into a range of recipes. Whether spooned into batter, drizzled onto brownies, or used to elevate lattes, some of the best ways to use cookie butter are the sweetest. We spoke to Sasha Zabar, founder of Glace in New York, for tips on how to incorporate spoonfuls into cold recipes like homemade ice cream.

Zabar's Glace is known for seasonal soft serves, drinks served in cups with toasted marshmallow rims, and flavored ice creams sandwiched between macarons. "I'm about to drive 2 hours for this," remarked one Instagram user on one of Glace's signature recipes. If anyone knows how to delight palates with dessert, it's Zabar.

While it can be tempting to dump cookie butter directly into ice cream, Zabar encourages a specific approach. Mixing cookie butter directly into an ice cream mixture can mean the ingredient disappears. "But if you ribbon it through at the end of churning, you get these pockets of creamy, spiced sweetness," he explains. Drizzling the ingredient can elevate a presentation and add flavor quickly, but well-placed swirls mean more equally distributed taste. This method can seem tricky if cookie butter has hardened in a container, but Zabar first warms cookie butter for 10 to 15 seconds in a microwave. Once softened, the cookie butter can be drizzled into a spinning ice cream or poured as you're layering ice cream into a container. "Don't stir too much or it'll just vanish into the base," he cautions.