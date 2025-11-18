The Only Way You Should Be Storing Lemons (Cut, Sliced, Or Whole)

Once you cut into a lemon, you're dealing with more than one enemy of freshness. And as well as needing to keep the lemon from drying out, you also need to protect it from oxygen, which can speed up spoilage.

It might seem like a no-brainer to put your lemons in the fridge after cutting, but that half lemon lying bare on the fridge shelf is going to deteriorate pretty quickly. Just as with whole lemons, you should store cut citrus in an airtight container or bag, but take the extra measure of adding plastic wrap to protect the cut surface. Alternatively, opt for something like this Good Grips cut-and-keep lemon saver that uses a flexible silicone cover to create a seal. When stored in airtight containers in the refrigerator, cut lemons will last 4-5 days.

Leftover lemon slices have a larger surface area that can dry out or oxidize and so they need to be treated more carefully. Storing in an airtight container between damp paper towels will help retain moisture, while adding them to a container of water will also protect the slices from oxygen. These wet methods will keep your lemon slices in good condition for 5-7 days, but check for any signs of mold or mushiness before using them.

As a last resort, whole lemons can also be frozen for up to 6 months, but the texture will become mushy when thawed. This is only really an option if you plan to use them for juicing or baking.