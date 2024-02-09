How To Score Cut Citrus So It Doesn't Dry Out

It's a very common dilemma: After throwing together a recipe that uses citrus, say, pork with chiles and lime, you suddenly find yourself with a bunch of leftover cut-up fruit with no place to put them. Throwing them out is wasteful, but leaving them there on the countertop doesn't seem quite like the way to go, either.

Whole, uncut citrus can last for up to a month when stored properly in the fridge. However, once the protective outer peel has been breached, you're in a race against time to use it before its juicy flesh eventually dries out and loses its flavor. There's even a small chance that the citrus may become a breeding ground for bacteria, too, if it's not handled correctly in this stage. Fortunately, there are many different techniques that you can use to keep your citrus wedges around until you can find a good way to use them, be it in a refreshing glass of juice or some citrusy recipes.