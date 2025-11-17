How Texas' Most Historic Bakery Got Started With A Sack Of Flour And A Few Coins
The best businesses start simply, and some of the best bakeries in Texas are longstanding proof of that. Naegelin's Bakery proudly lays claim as the state's oldest German bakery, and it has been filling local bellies with home baked goodies in the town of New Braunfels since 1868. Edouard Naegelin, Sr. started the enterprise humbly — with less than a dollar to his name and a single sack of flour.
From Alsace-Lorraine, France, the Naegelin family moved to the United States when Naegelin, Sr. was a child. After serving in the Civil War, Naegelin, Sr. opened a bakery in San Antonio, Texas. But dealings led Naegelin, Sr. to shift priorities and start a bakery alongside his wife in New Braunfels. The bakery's operations remained in the family until the early 1980s.
When the bakery first began, loaves were delivered by wagon, and the arrival of the goods were advertised by a ringing bell. Regulars kept a special container on porches for the bread to be deposited. Decades later, the bakery continues to delight visitors with many must-try German bakery items. "The peach pie was worth driving from North Austin for," wrote one fan on TripAdvisor. "The strudel is out of this world, so flakey and delicious with generous filling," added another.
A lasting legacy of baked goods
Naegelin's Bakery offers a variety of breads — including hamburger buns, dinner rolls, banana nut pound cake, and German rye — on its menu. But, you'll also find tortillas, pies, danishes, kolaches, cookies, and coffee cakes — all there to tempt its loyal base of customers. Some have noted that some items, like the kolaches, strudel, and butter pecan snails, can sell out fast. So if you have your heart set on a particular item, you may want to time your visit wisely.
"The sticky buns were insane, btw. I definitely need to go every weekend," wrote a user on Instagram. Another customer shared on Facebook that, for them, "the star of the show" was the sweet Germal pretzel – describing the twisted puff pastry as "perfectly golden" and soft, with that hallmark brown sugar, butter, and pecan filling. "It's hands-down the best I've ever had, even compared to the ones I've tried in Germany!" they wrote.
Though some customers have compared modern day experiences with memories and have described a decline in quality and service, the bakery continues to bag accolades like having the best kolaches in New Braunfels and a reputation as one of the best bakeries in the South. If you're not in the area, let the persistence of this operations inspire you to try your own hand at baking an easy pumpernickel bread.