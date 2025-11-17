How Texas' Most Historic Bakery Got Started With A Sack Of Flour And A Few Coins

The best businesses start simply, and some of the best bakeries in Texas are longstanding proof of that. Naegelin's Bakery proudly lays claim as the state's oldest German bakery, and it has been filling local bellies with home baked goodies in the town of New Braunfels since 1868. Edouard Naegelin, Sr. started the enterprise humbly — with less than a dollar to his name and a single sack of flour.

From Alsace-Lorraine, France, the Naegelin family moved to the United States when Naegelin, Sr. was a child. After serving in the Civil War, Naegelin, Sr. opened a bakery in San Antonio, Texas. But dealings led Naegelin, Sr. to shift priorities and start a bakery alongside his wife in New Braunfels. The bakery's operations remained in the family until the early 1980s.

When the bakery first began, loaves were delivered by wagon, and the arrival of the goods were advertised by a ringing bell. Regulars kept a special container on porches for the bread to be deposited. Decades later, the bakery continues to delight visitors with many must-try German bakery items. "The peach pie was worth driving from North Austin for," wrote one fan on TripAdvisor. "The strudel is out of this world, so flakey and delicious with generous filling," added another.