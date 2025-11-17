Beginners Should Grill This Steak Cut First, According To Steven Raichlen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who loves a steak should learn how to grill one, and if you need to learn anything about grilling, you go to Steven Raichlen. He is a food journalist, cookbook author, and TV show host, but more than anything, Raichlen knows grilling, and his award-winning book, "The Barbecue Bible," is one of the most essential cookbooks any chef should own.

It's a fantastic book for experts and barbecue beginners alike, but if you fall into that second category, you'll find Raichlen's advice particularly helpful. And if steak is what you want, he recommends trying a skirt steak before moving on to other cuts.

When dishing on his five essential grilling recipes, Raichlen warns that starting with expensive cuts of steak is a recipe for disaster, because you don't want those high stakes when first learning how to grill. Instead, he recommends skirt steak, which he calls "readily available, flavor-packed, and mercifully affordable." While not as cheap as some of the most affordable cuts of steak, skirt steak is still on the lower end of steak prices, and it's tailor-made for grilling. Coming from the beef "plate", which is the section of cow under the ribs, skirt steak is a long cut of beef that has very large, visible grains. It's similar to a flank steak, but thinner and even more flavorful. It's a tough cut, which is part of why it's affordable, but that's easily made up for by preparing it on the grill properly.