The Best Way To Store Vanilla Beans To Keep Their Flavor And Scent Intact

Vanilla beans are one of the most expensive spices chefs can get their hands on, and they strive to keep this precious seasoning as fresh as possible. Thankfully, storing the beans is as easy as storing any other spice, but it does call for a few specifics.

Vanilla beans are said to last up to two years when stored correctly. That is, if the delicious pods can even make it that long in your cupboard. The secret to keeping vanilla beans flavorful isn't a secret at all; in fact, it's rather simple. Tasting Table spoke to Chef Lior Lev Sercarz, the founder of NYC's La Boite, at the New York City Wine & Food Festival, where he explained that a good, airtight glass container is all it takes.

Vanilla can be incorporated into dishes in many forms. While no artificial vanilla "essence" will ever suffice for the real deal, there's vanilla paste and vanilla extract to choose from, or, of course, vanilla beans straight from the source. While they are the freshest option, beans are the most finicky. Other factors can help the beans live their longest, most aromatic life, like being kept out of the fridge and in a cool, dark place, but the container is one of the most important things to keep in mind.