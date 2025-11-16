The Denny's Racism Scandal Everyone Forgot About

When it comes to popular diners, it's hard not to include Denny's in the conversation. The chain has been around since 1953. By 2009, the restaurant was selling 12.5 million Grand Slam breakfasts every year, and by 2010, it had 1,600 locations. For all of the restaurant's popularity, it has not been without its fair share of controversy over the years. Many people forget that Denny's has faced significant legal challenges, including a 1994 racism scandal that cost the company $54 million.

In 1994, Denny's settled a $54 million class action lawsuit that had been filed against them relating to serious issues of racism and bias at their restaurants. The lawsuit followed sweeping accusations that, at multiple locations, Black customers were treated differently from other diners. Discriminatory practices included refusing to seat Black customers or requiring them to pay before receiving their orders. There were even petty incidents, like not providing a free birthday meal for a teenage customer. In one case, a manager claimed he was told to close the restaurant if "too many" Black customers showed up.

Because the case is 30 years old, many people have largely forgotten it, if they were aware of it at all. However, this was not Denny's first brush with the legal repercussions of discrimination, nor was it the last. Sadly, this has been a recurring theme at the restaurant for many years.