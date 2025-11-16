Why Aldi Shoppers Might Want To Avoid The Potatoes

Aldi sells various kinds of potatoes, from a 10-pound bag of russet potatoes for around $4 to a five-pound bag of red potatoes for about the same price. With the right conditions, potatoes can last a month or two, but one of Aldi's potatoes' biggest complaints is just how quickly they spoil, almost as if they're rotten before leaving the store. One shopper on Reddit chronicled their experience of buying Aldi potatoes three separate times, only to find the potatoes rotten the moment they went to eat their meal, saying, "There's nothing like cooking all day and sitting down for dinner just to spit it out." The fast-paced spoilage of produce seems to be an issue amongst multiple Aldi products, as we found that many shoppers won't buy Aldi's onions anymore, either.

Despite several complaints, there is a fair share of shoppers who say their potatoes are perfectly fine. "Haven't had that issue at our Aldi, never understood the hate they get for produce," said one Redditor, while another user agreed that they regularly "buy the 10 lb of russets and they're fine." One Reddit shopper shared their rule of thumb, which they said means "if [they] will eat all the produce in two days, then [they] buy it," because in their opinion, "Aldi's produce needs to be eaten when bought." If you already bought some of Aldi's potatoes and you're worried about losing the opportunity to use them, try our tricks for the best ways to keep potatoes fresh.