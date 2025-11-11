Costco Faces Lawsuit Over The Authenticity Of Its Kirkland Tequila

Costco is one of the largest retailers of alcohol and spirits in the United States. Their Kirkland brand, which most shoppers know for its high-quality products, can also be found on several types of alcohol, including 100% agave tequila. Tequila production is tightly regulated in Mexico, so exacting standards must be met to produce anything that can legally be called tequila. This level of regulation is often reflected in the price of the final product. But because Costco is such a volume seller, it can offer the same product for a much lower price. Back in 2022, Kirkland Signature tequila sold for about $7 per 250 milliliter bottle, and Forbes called it the best value around. However, Costco is now facing a class action lawsuit that calls those standards into question.

You can buy many tequilas at Costco, and Kirkland Signature tequila comes in three varieties: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. The different names correspond to how long each tequila is aged, something like how whiskey aging is classified. The older the tequila, the darker the color and the richer and more complex the flavor. At the heart of the new lawsuit is the claim that all of these Kirkland Signature tequilas are not made with 100% blue agave.

The case claims that Kirkland's tequila is adulterated with cane sugar. Since it is marketed as 100% blue agave and the bottles prominently state that claim, if the accusations are proven true, this could qualify as false advertising, and Costco could be on the hook for a lot of money.