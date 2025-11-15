You Should Avoid This Aldi Soup That Customers On Reddit Found Inedible
Aldi has got a great track record of delivering affordable and high-quality products, from fresh produce and meats to tasty prepackaged options. But no one's perfect, and sometimes even Aldi gets it wrong. That brings us to one particular Aldi's product you ought to avoid buying. It makes you think about how it made it past research and development in the first place. We're talking about its infamous Specially Selected Slow-Cooked Broccoli & Cheddar Soup. You'd be hard-pressed to find a positive review about it online.
Why is it so bad? Well, according to the long list of complaints by unhappy Redditors, it misses the mark on nearly every aspect, including flavor, aroma, appearance, and texture. On one Reddit thread, it's been called "disgusting," "awful," "horrible," "gross," and "total garbage," to name a few. In fact, one Reddit user described the taste as "borderline plastic-flavored, with a hint of dishwater." It certainly doesn't sound appetizing.
Another Redditor complained about "the broccoli stalk part that's super fibrous and impossible to eat." While some could only make it past a few bites, others dumped it based on the smell alone. The Adli soup's murky brown color didn't do it any favors either, and, to add insult to injury, many complained that the plastic seal was nearly impossible to remove. Based on the reviews, that seal might be doing shoppers a favor.
Is the soup really that bad?
With so many negative reviews online, how is this soup still available for purchase? If you dig deep enough, though, you will find that some were able to tolerate the soup, but only after adding their own spin. The only way to make it remotely edible was to add a bag of broccoli, a cup of sharp cheddar, and chicken broth seasoning. If it needs that much help, you're better off meal-prepping a big batch of homemade broccoli cheddar soup and having some for the rest of the week. "I'm going back to making BC soup from scratch," one Redditor put it. "Learned my lesson about being lazy!"
If you're at Aldi, you're better off leaving this soup on the shelf. Many have suggested other soup options from the Specially Selected lineup, including the tomato bisque and the baked potato with bacon soup. Be sure to explore our ranking of 9 Aldi soups for better choices, or you could also pick up everything you need at Aldi to make a fresh batch. After all, the grocery chain is known for having better produce than even Trader Joe's. You can even save yourself time by picking up a frozen bag of steamable broccoli florets and one of the many cheddar options at the store. While you can't go wrong with most options at Aldi, if you'd rather play it safe, it's always good to reference Reddit on Aldi products to avoid buying.