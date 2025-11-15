You Should Avoid This Aldi Soup That Customers On Reddit Found Inedible

Aldi has got a great track record of delivering affordable and high-quality products, from fresh produce and meats to tasty prepackaged options. But no one's perfect, and sometimes even Aldi gets it wrong. That brings us to one particular Aldi's product you ought to avoid buying. It makes you think about how it made it past research and development in the first place. We're talking about its infamous Specially Selected Slow-Cooked Broccoli & Cheddar Soup. You'd be hard-pressed to find a positive review about it online.

Why is it so bad? Well, according to the long list of complaints by unhappy Redditors, it misses the mark on nearly every aspect, including flavor, aroma, appearance, and texture. On one Reddit thread, it's been called "disgusting," "awful," "horrible," "gross," and "total garbage," to name a few. In fact, one Reddit user described the taste as "borderline plastic-flavored, with a hint of dishwater." It certainly doesn't sound appetizing.

Another Redditor complained about "the broccoli stalk part that's super fibrous and impossible to eat." While some could only make it past a few bites, others dumped it based on the smell alone. The Adli soup's murky brown color didn't do it any favors either, and, to add insult to injury, many complained that the plastic seal was nearly impossible to remove. Based on the reviews, that seal might be doing shoppers a favor.