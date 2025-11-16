If you get down and dirty in the kitchen, then you know how much effort it takes to keep the place sparkling. Yet, no matter how much you wipe away stains and tidy up behind yourself, there may always be a lingering stench in the air. As bad as the smell may be, though, it's never bad enough for you to boil Fabuloso.

The iconic lavender-hued liquid is great for mopping, wiping down counters, and cleaning the island, but its uses in the kitchen pretty much stop there. While getting a whiff of the floral scent when cleaning with Fabuloso is pleasant, it's not suitable for simmering on the stove post-tidying up. Heating Fabuloso releases harsh chemicals into the air that are harmful when breathed in. The chemicals can coat everything from utensils to your skin. It can also be an irritant to the eyes, lungs, and throat.

Instead, consider cleaning with something more natural. Fresh lemons are great for cleaning the kitchen, but you can scent the space with the citrus too. Simmering the peels can bring a refreshing aroma to your kitchen, which is always welcome after cooking with pungent ingredients. All you need to do is let the peels boil for about 10 minutes. To really ward off bad smells, throw some baking soda into the mix for a more effective DIY air freshener. Baking soda absorbs smells, ensuring that you get rid of the stink for good.