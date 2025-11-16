Stop Boiling Fabuloso As A Kitchen Air Freshener And Make This Natural Cleaning Solution Instead
If you get down and dirty in the kitchen, then you know how much effort it takes to keep the place sparkling. Yet, no matter how much you wipe away stains and tidy up behind yourself, there may always be a lingering stench in the air. As bad as the smell may be, though, it's never bad enough for you to boil Fabuloso.
The iconic lavender-hued liquid is great for mopping, wiping down counters, and cleaning the island, but its uses in the kitchen pretty much stop there. While getting a whiff of the floral scent when cleaning with Fabuloso is pleasant, it's not suitable for simmering on the stove post-tidying up. Heating Fabuloso releases harsh chemicals into the air that are harmful when breathed in. The chemicals can coat everything from utensils to your skin. It can also be an irritant to the eyes, lungs, and throat.
Instead, consider cleaning with something more natural. Fresh lemons are great for cleaning the kitchen, but you can scent the space with the citrus too. Simmering the peels can bring a refreshing aroma to your kitchen, which is always welcome after cooking with pungent ingredients. All you need to do is let the peels boil for about 10 minutes. To really ward off bad smells, throw some baking soda into the mix for a more effective DIY air freshener. Baking soda absorbs smells, ensuring that you get rid of the stink for good.
Your homemade kitchen freshener can serve several purposes
If you don't have any lemon peels or the smell simply isn't your cup of tea, there are numerous scent combinations to try out. Some of them may even yield actual tea. Boiling cinnamon for a better-smelling kitchen is great, but you can add in extra spices for a sweet, steamy cup of tea.
Along with some cinnamon sticks, add in cardamom, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg. When the spices simmer for a few minutes, you'll have both a cozy aroma in the kitchen and the base for some delicious maple chai. Buddha's hand fruit is another citrus that makes a great kitchen perfume, and it can be used after simmering, too. The fruit releases a potent citrusy, floral scent that will fill the kitchen, but it also turns into a mildly sweet tea to sip on or add to your cocktails.
Before you get to the step of remedying your kitchen's sour smell, be sure to take steps to prevent it. Along with taking out the trash, cleaning the trash can regularly gets rid of any lingering foods that may be giving your kitchen an odor. Make sure to go through the fridge to ensure there's no spoiled food, and don't forget to clean the garbage disposal once a week. With these tips in mind, your kitchen will smell better in no time.