The Underrated Citrus That Makes A Perfect Kitchen Perfume

By this point, we've all heard about the health dangers of prolonged air freshener use, but at the end of the day, we still want our kitchens and homes to smell nice. We'd rather our spaces smell like a crisp ocean breeze or freshly baked banana bread than last night's salmon or the dog's stinky fur (sorry, Fido). Enter the Buddha's hand fruit (scientifically known as the Citrus medica var. sarcodactylis), which gets its name because the shape of the fruit resembles exactly what it's named after: a human hand. As part of the citron family, the Buddha's hand is a yellow-colored citrus fruit with spindly limbs that resemble fingers.

The fruit is extremely fragrant, so much so that it can odorize any room it's put in for months at a time. The more vibrant the color, the stronger the smell. It's often described as a sweet, floral smell, with hints of other winter citruses such as lemons, limes, and oranges. A Buddha's hand fruit will put off its strong, mesmerizing scent while it remains ripe, but even as the fruit wilts, you can toss it in a vase of water to refresh the last few bits of fragrance. The Buddha's hand puts out incredible flavor molecules that will keep your kitchen smelling like an orchard, since that's what's really happening when your house fills with smells, anyway.