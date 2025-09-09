These 2 Kitchen Staples Double As A DIY Air Freshener

If you've just sprayed out the last of your air freshener, skip the store because you probably have the ingredients for an easy and cheap do-it-yourself air freshener in your kitchen. You can use these two pantry staples — vanilla extract and baking soda — either alone or together for an even bigger burst of freshness at a fraction of the cost, without even leaving the house to purchase a new bottle. The vanilla extract and baking soda make a simple DIY air freshener that will have you saying goodbye to the spray cans and hello to a sweet new way of sprucing things up. Baking soda is such a good neutralizer that you can also put an open box in your refrigerator or sprinkle it in the bottom of a trash can.

To make your own homemade air freshener, you'll need a spray bottle, baking soda, vanilla extract, and either purified or distilled water. Tap water or filtered water is okay, but using the purified or distilled stuff will help extend the life of the homemade freshener and prevent bacterial growth and mineral buildup. Add one or two tablespoons of baking soda and one tablespoon of vanilla extract to a spray bottle, fill with warm water, and shake vigorously to mix the ingredients before spraying. The amount of vanilla can be adjusted for a more or less intense aroma.