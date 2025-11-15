The Aldi Bagels That Taste Like Cardboard According To Customers On Reddit

A good bagel should have the perfect balance of flavor and chewy texture — store-bought or otherwise. Unfortunately, according to customers on Reddit, Aldi's L'Hoven Fresh Bagel Skinny's miss the mark where it matters: in the flavor department. "I'm never buying their "skinny" bagels again," one user wrote in response to an r/aldi Reddit post about items to avoid at the popular discount retailer. "They taste like cardboard in the worst way." Thin varieties of store-bought bagels are typically meant to cut down on bulk and calories. But they shouldn't sacrifice on taste, or taste like paper packaging. In response to the comment about the Aldi bagels' cardboard flavor, one person replied, "I'm struggling to imagine how something could taste like cardboard in the best way."

Either way, several customers on Reddit aren't buying it. "Even compared to the name brand skinny bagels they're pretty awful," someone else wrote in the comments section of the aforementioned post. While the bagels' cardboard taste is quite the deal-breaker, others signaled quality issues like molding quicker than expected, while another person said these came at a higher cost compared to regular bagels. At $2.99 per pack (though price may vary depending on location) for eight 110-calorie bagel thins, off-notes considered, the product just doesn't cut it for many people — and some Redditors say the bagels aren't even sliced evenly.