It's the season for cozy kitchens — when the scent of something baking feels like part of the décor. Whether it's a fall potluck, a holiday dinner, or just a Tuesday-night craving, a boxed cornbread mix can be more than a quick side. With one simple tweak — one of many hacks to doctor up boxed cornbread — you can turn that familiar mix into something completely irresistible.

What is this tweak? Simple, it's honey. When whisked into the batter, honey adds moisture and balance, keeping the crumb tender while helping the edges form a gentle crust. It's the kind of texture that walks the line between cake and bread — dense enough to slice yet light on the tongue. Use two to three tablespoons, just enough to keep the batter thick. As it bakes, the natural sugars caramelize, creating that molten center — a soft, slightly sticky middle that melts in your mouth instead of crumbling apart.

It's the same touch of sweetness that makes the cornbread at restaurants like Smoke Shop BBQ in Boston and Yardbird in Washington, D.C., so crave-worthy. With sweet cornbread mix trending, there's never been a better time to hop on the bandwagon and make it a part of your mealtime rotation.