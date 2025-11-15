Starbucks 2025 Holiday Menu: Which Drink Has The Least Sugar?
Treating yourself to a seasonal drink at Starbucks is one of the best parts of the holidays, but with everyone on sugar alert, you'll want to be careful about what you're ordering. While having a sugary drink every now and then is nothing to fret about, Americans already consume a heroic amount of sugar:17 teaspoons a day per person on average, according to the American Heart Association. That is almost 60 grams, which is far above the 36 grams for men and 25 for women that the Association recommends as the maximum amount of added sugar daily. And unfortunately, flavored coffee drinks like those at Starbucks are a huge source of that sugar, and in many cases, just one drink has more than you should consume in a whole day. So if you are craving a holiday drink, but don't want to completely blow out your sugar consumption, which drink from Starbucks' 2025 holiday menu should you order?
Right now, Starbucks has six holiday drinks on the menu, including the white chocolate variation on the Peppermint Mocha, and the one with the least sugar is, ironically, the Sugar Cookie Breve. A breve is a variation on the latte that uses half and half for a creamier taste and texture, but the chain seems to cut down on the sugar in response. A grande Sugar Cookie Breve has 32 grams of sugar, while the iced version has only 30 grams. That's still quite a bit, however.
In general, if you are looking for less sugar at Starbucks this holiday season, the cold drinks have less than the hot drinks. Look at all the drinks in the medium "grande" size; while the breve has the least sugar, the normal Sugar Cookie Latte is also down near the bottom, with 37 grams in the hot version and 31 in the cold. Of the hot drinks, the Gingerbread Latte has the second lowest amount of sugar, coming in just above the Sugar Cookie Breve at 33 grams.
Interestingly, Starbucks' Iced Gingerbread Chai is near the top of the sugar charts, with 58 grams, more than the daily recommended amount by itself, and the only holiday drink where the iced version has more. The drink with the most sugar is the Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha, which has 66 grams of sugar hot and 61 iced. The classic Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha has less, but still a lot, with 54 grams of sugar hot and 49 grams cold. In the middle of the pack is the Caramel Brulée Latte, with 48 grams of sugar in its standard form, and 44 grams when iced.
While there really is no low-sugar option, what you can do is opt for fewer pumps of the flavor syrup in your drink, as most grandes have four standard. You'll still get plenty of flavor with two, but make a dent in that sugar.