Starbucks 2025 Holiday Menu: Which Drink Has The Least Sugar?

Treating yourself to a seasonal drink at Starbucks is one of the best parts of the holidays, but with everyone on sugar alert, you'll want to be careful about what you're ordering. While having a sugary drink every now and then is nothing to fret about, Americans already consume a heroic amount of sugar:17 teaspoons a day per person on average, according to the American Heart Association. That is almost 60 grams, which is far above the 36 grams for men and 25 for women that the Association recommends as the maximum amount of added sugar daily. And unfortunately, flavored coffee drinks like those at Starbucks are a huge source of that sugar, and in many cases, just one drink has more than you should consume in a whole day. So if you are craving a holiday drink, but don't want to completely blow out your sugar consumption, which drink from Starbucks' 2025 holiday menu should you order?

Right now, Starbucks has six holiday drinks on the menu, including the white chocolate variation on the Peppermint Mocha, and the one with the least sugar is, ironically, the Sugar Cookie Breve. A breve is a variation on the latte that uses half and half for a creamier taste and texture, but the chain seems to cut down on the sugar in response. A grande Sugar Cookie Breve has 32 grams of sugar, while the iced version has only 30 grams. That's still quite a bit, however.