Do You Really Need A Permit For Your Kitchen Remodel?

Ready to remodel your kitchen but wondering if you need a permit to start? Well, it's a good thing you're here because we've got all the answers for you. First off, it depends on the type of kitchen remodel you're planning to complete, and not all changes require you to get a permit. An easy rule to remember is that big changes to your kitchen that involve safety will likely require a permit.

These big changes include structural ones. For example, if you're breaking down an entire wall or will be adding a new one, or you're adding a door or window, you will likely need a permit. If you're adding a room, you will need a permit. If your kitchen requires changes to the plumbing or utility structures, like gas or electrical wiring, then yes, you will also need a permit.

Big changes to your kitchen or house require permits because permits ensure the work is safe for everyone involved, including your neighbors, and the changes adhere to zoning laws and building codes. The last thing you want is for walls to suddenly collapse or fires to happen because there are faults in the new electrical wiring.

So, if you're about to embark on a huge kitchen remodel that involves the utilities or modifying the structure of the kitchen, then yes. Go and get all the right permits before starting.