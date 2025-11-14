6 Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water Every Day
Lemon water is becoming increasingly popular. In fact, if you search "lemon water" on TikTok, you'll be met with video upon video of content creators touting the benefits of starting their day with the simple drink. Some claim it helps you burn fat, although it's important to note that there isn't much research to back that up. Although that said, it may help with weight loss if you choose to drink lemon water over sugary drinks. That's just one of the benefits we have listed below, because it turns out, there are quite a few positives associated with lemon water consumption.
We spoke with Yvette Hill, RDN, IBCLC, and Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN, to learn more about the health benefits of drinking more lemon water. "While lemon water may seem like a simple or minimalist beverage, it offers some health benefits mainly through hydration, vitamin C, and antioxidants," explained Newgent.
We'll get into the details below, but first, a warning. Both Hill and Newgent clarified that lemon water is safe for most people to drink; however, because it is very acidic, some individuals with gastrointestinal conditions may need to exercise caution. It's also important for most people not to drink excessive amounts, as this may weaken tooth enamel. "While there is no recommended intake for lemon water, drinking at least one glass a day may be enough to reap the benefits," said Hill.
It's a good source of vitamin C
Vitamin C is a powerhouse nutrient. It helps with many important bodily functions, such as iron absorption and collagen production. It's also important for supporting the immune system, which is why, whenever you had a cold or the flu when you were young, your mom probably tried to ply you with orange juice. Citrus fruits are a very good source of vitamin C — not just oranges, but lemons, too.
When you drink lemon water, you're increasing your vitamin C intake, confirms Yvette Hill. She adds that this is beneficial to health because the nutrient doubles as an antioxidant. It "can fight free radicals to prevent disease," she explains. In a nutshell, free radicals are unstable molecules. When left unchecked, they can build up and damage DNA, and this increases the risk of diseases like cancer and dementia. Antioxidants, however, help to limit the damage.
Lemon water is just one way to increase your antioxidant intake. Many plant foods, like fruits and vegetables, are a source of antioxidants. Vitamin C is one, but there are also many others, like vitamin E, beta-carotene, and flavonoids.
It'll help you stay hydrated
Perhaps the most obvious benefit of drinking more lemon water is that it'll help you stay hydrated. But, while obvious, this benefit is not to be underestimated, says Yvette Hill. "Adequate hydration is important for the integrity and functioning of every cell in the body," she explains. Jackie Newgent agrees and notes that water is often considered to be a "forgotten nutrient."
When we're properly hydrated, like Hill says, it supports our body with many important functions. In fact, it helps with everything from getting rid of waste to transporting nutrients to our cells. And yet, many Americans struggle to drink enough water. In 2023, one poll by CivicScience reported that 47% of U.S. adults struggle to meet the recommended amount of daily water consumption, which is about 3.7 liters for men and 2.7 liters for women.
Adding a little bit of lemon to the water improves the taste and might make it more appealing to drink, notes Newgent. "It can make drinking water something you'll look forward to," she explains.
It might help you reduce your intake of sugary drinks
It's no secret that Americans, like many people in the West, are hooked on sugar, and soda is one of the biggest sources. In fact, per IBIS World, per capita soft drink consumption in the U.S. is predicted to reach just over 42 gallons in 2025. It sounds like a lot, but it is declining, largely because more people are becoming aware of the health risks of consuming too much sugar in their diets. It might add a delicious sweetness to many foods, but eating or drinking excessive amounts consistently can increase the risk of conditions like heart disease and diabetes.
But if you're craving a drink with a little flavor, sipping on lemon water can help you resist the urge to reach for the sugary sodas. "Adding fruits and herbs like parsley can make water an interesting substitute for sugary beverages," explains Yvette Hill. Jackie Newgent also recommends popping in some mint, cucumber, or ginger to the lemon water. She says it'll give the drink a "spa-like appeal and bonus antioxidants."
If you're thinking, "But doesn't lemon contain sugar?" Yes, that's correct, but like most fruits, lemons contain natural sugars. These are not quite the same as refined added sugars. Firstly, they're usually found in smaller amounts, and secondly, they are typically contained inside plant cells, which the body must break down before the sugar is released. This prevents big blood sugar spikes.
It'll help you with iron absorption
Yvette Hill explains that the vitamin C content in lemon water can also help with iron absorption, which is crucial when you consider how many roles this mineral has. Like vitamin C, iron helps with several important bodily functions, like moving oxygen around the body, giving the body energy, and supporting the immune system. Not getting enough iron can lead to anemia, which comes with many unpleasant symptoms like feeling weak and tired, chest pain, headaches, and dizziness.
Unfortunately, iron deficiency is quite common in the U.S. In 2024, research published by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute suggested that around one in four Americans had inadequate iron intake. Fortunately, consuming a healthy diet can help with this. A good place to start? Lemon water. Because vitamin A can also aid in iron absorption, consider adding a few peaches and apricots to your lemon water as well.
It might improve your skin
According to Yvette Hill, lemon water has another interesting benefit. It may also support "a glowy complexion," she explains. "This is because vitamin C is involved in the formation of collagen."
You might be familiar with collagen because it's in many different beauty products, like creams and serums, but it's actually already in our bodies. As a protein, it helps to build tissue, muscles, bones, tendons, and, you guessed it, skin. Research suggests that consuming or applying collagen may help with skin firmness and elasticity. As we lose collagen (which happens naturally as we age), our skin becomes more wrinkled.
But you don't have to buy expensive creams to increase collagen. As Hill mentioned, we can help to support our body's own production of the protein by consuming more vitamin C. Other antioxidants, like beta-carotene, may also help to protect our body's collagen and improve skin health.
The scent alone might improve your mood
Another slightly unexpected benefit of lemon water? The way it smells. According to Jackie Newgent, "just the fresh, citrusy aroma of lemon water may help improve mood." It's true; there is some research to suggest that the scent of lemons can have a calming effect. In fact, in 2016, one study published in the Iranian Journal of Rehabilitation Research in Nursing suggested that lemon essential oils helped to relieve anxiety in patients after they underwent surgery.
Anecdotally, some people have reported that drinking a glass of lemon water helps them to destress. However, this may be because they have simply taken the time to slow down and drink a cold beverage. The truth is, self-care feels good. If you make drinking lemon water a part of your routine, it may help you feel less stressed simply from the act of regularly doing something to support your overall health and wellbeing.