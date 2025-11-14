6 Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water Every Day

Lemon water is becoming increasingly popular. In fact, if you search "lemon water" on TikTok, you'll be met with video upon video of content creators touting the benefits of starting their day with the simple drink. Some claim it helps you burn fat, although it's important to note that there isn't much research to back that up. Although that said, it may help with weight loss if you choose to drink lemon water over sugary drinks. That's just one of the benefits we have listed below, because it turns out, there are quite a few positives associated with lemon water consumption.

We spoke with Yvette Hill, RDN, IBCLC, and Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDN, to learn more about the health benefits of drinking more lemon water. "While lemon water may seem like a simple or minimalist beverage, it offers some health benefits mainly through hydration, vitamin C, and antioxidants," explained Newgent.

We'll get into the details below, but first, a warning. Both Hill and Newgent clarified that lemon water is safe for most people to drink; however, because it is very acidic, some individuals with gastrointestinal conditions may need to exercise caution. It's also important for most people not to drink excessive amounts, as this may weaken tooth enamel. "While there is no recommended intake for lemon water, drinking at least one glass a day may be enough to reap the benefits," said Hill.