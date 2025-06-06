The Beneficial Reason You Should Be Drinking Lemon Water (Especially On A Hot Day)

On a hot summer day, who doesn't love a glass of cold water with fresh-squeezed lemon juice? The sugary version of that, lemonade, appears in countless neighborhood stands, ball parks, and soda fountains across the country — but it's not quite the same as a splash of fresh-from-nature lemon juice. Beyond the satisfying crisp, citrusy flavor, lemon water provides a wide range of health advantages. They're all valuable in important ways, but one perk that's often looked is how the citric acid in lemon juice helps quench thirst on hot days. That squeeze of bright, tangy liquid into a glass of water works in both subtle and bold ways, and it involves the human brain.

Here's how: The acidity of lemon juice in beverages is particularly good at stimulating salivation, which plays an important role in quenching thirst. The saliva moistens the mouth, creating the feeling of thirst being alleviated. Vinegar could serve a similar purpose, but not so many folks crave an ice-cold glass of vinegar water despite the fact that a daily dose of apple cider vinegar in water is also a health trend. Plus, our brains are already predisposed, culturally, to crave the perky and refreshing taste of tart lemon juice.

This process is most effective in simple lemon water without additives such as sugar or preservatives. However, lemon water, for all its goodness, does bring a couple of concerns. Too much acidity can eventually damage enamel, so it's best to drink it in moderation or sip through a straw. With some people, there's also the possibility of acid reflux or indigestion.