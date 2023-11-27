When Infusing Water, Thinly Slice Harder Produce To Maximize Flavor

Are you drinking enough water? Like many of us, you could probably stand to increase your water intake. But, if staying hydrated sounds like a chore, there's a way to inspire more frequent sipping. All you need to do is infuse H2O with fresh produce. Adding in brightly colored fruits and vegetables will transform water into a beverage that's equally as fun to drink as it is to admire. To best harness all those refreshing flavors, the way you prep matters, especially for denser produce.

Nearly any fruit or vegetable can be used to infuse water. Yet, given that various types of produce have different textures, they need to be handled accordingly, before being added. For instance, berries, cherries, pomegranate seeds, and even corn kernels can all be left as is, whereas soft produce such as tomato, citrus, kiwi, mango, or melons can be cut into chunks or thick slices. When it comes to sturdier produce, however, a different approach is needed.

For fruits and vegetables that are fairly dense, it's best to slice them very thinly. Making paper-thin cuts allows more surface area to be exposed, letting the produce release more flavor in a lesser amount of time. Fruits like apples, pears, nectarines, and coconuts benefit from being cut in this way, similar to vegetables such as cucumbers, carrots, celery, radishes, sweet bell peppers, jalapeños, and even ginger.