Trader Joe's Best Salad Dressing Is Pure Goodness In A Bottle

Whether you're making a side salad or using leafy greens for your main dish, Trader Joe's has everything you need to whip up something delicious. From its wide selection of bagged greens and salad kits to its fresh assortment of veggies, cheeses, and proteins, Trader Joe's tops things off with its selection of creamy and flavorful bottled dressings. But if you're looking for the crème de la crème, you have to try the Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing, which topped the list in our taste tester's ranking of Trader Joe's bottled salad dressings.

"This dressing is pure goodness bottled up, with strong, rich, nutty flavors shining through along with hints of saltiness, tanginess, and umami," raved our taste tester in their ranking. One fan on Reddit even said that it's "so good I can just take a sip sometimes." Another Redditor admitted that they "May or may not have bought around 7 bottles since discovering it." Unlike the absolute worst Trader Joe's salad dressing that struggles to balance of flavors, the Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing has just the right amount of sweet and savory without being overpowering.

Our taste tester drizzled the dressing over romaine lettuce with delicious results, but it also works well with veggies and other leafy bases like kale or spinach — just add in your favorite nuts or seeds to complement the dressing's nutty flavor. It could also very well step in as a marinade to give your protein a juicy and toasted flavor. One Redditor even said it was "fantastic with a coleslaw mix." No matter how you use this dressing, you'll want to keep a couple of bottles on hand so you're never without it.