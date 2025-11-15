Trader Joe's Best Salad Dressing Is Pure Goodness In A Bottle
Whether you're making a side salad or using leafy greens for your main dish, Trader Joe's has everything you need to whip up something delicious. From its wide selection of bagged greens and salad kits to its fresh assortment of veggies, cheeses, and proteins, Trader Joe's tops things off with its selection of creamy and flavorful bottled dressings. But if you're looking for the crème de la crème, you have to try the Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing, which topped the list in our taste tester's ranking of Trader Joe's bottled salad dressings.
"This dressing is pure goodness bottled up, with strong, rich, nutty flavors shining through along with hints of saltiness, tanginess, and umami," raved our taste tester in their ranking. One fan on Reddit even said that it's "so good I can just take a sip sometimes." Another Redditor admitted that they "May or may not have bought around 7 bottles since discovering it." Unlike the absolute worst Trader Joe's salad dressing that struggles to balance of flavors, the Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing has just the right amount of sweet and savory without being overpowering.
Our taste tester drizzled the dressing over romaine lettuce with delicious results, but it also works well with veggies and other leafy bases like kale or spinach — just add in your favorite nuts or seeds to complement the dressing's nutty flavor. It could also very well step in as a marinade to give your protein a juicy and toasted flavor. One Redditor even said it was "fantastic with a coleslaw mix." No matter how you use this dressing, you'll want to keep a couple of bottles on hand so you're never without it.
Ways to make the most of every drop
Made with organic soy sauce, white vinegar, brown sugar, toasted sesame oil, and sunflower oil, Trader Joe's Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing delivers a balance of tang, umami, and sweetness that allows it to play well with nearly any dish you're craving. When grilling or roasting veggies like cauliflower, asparagus, or broccoli, drizzling a bit over them helps develop a mouthwatering umami caramelization. This dressing even works for pastas and grains, too. One Redditor recommended it as a tahini dressing replacement in grain bowl recipes. Mixed with quinoa or rice and paired with tofu, cucumber, or avocado for a blend of textures, that's just the tip of the iceberg for this dressing's uses.
An obvious use for this salad dressing is as a dip for summer rolls, potstickers, or even sandwich wraps. You can also add a bit of heat to the dip with chili crisp mixed in. If you want to stick to its Asian inspiration, it'll work perfectly tossed into cold sesame noodles. It'd also work well in Catherine Brookes' Asian-inspired coleslaw recipe, featuring crunchy cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers. But, one of the fan-favorite ways to use this dressing is as a marinade for chicken, beef, fish, or pork — coating every nook and cranny with the nutty flavor. You can air fry, pan toss, or oven bake the protein to have dinner ready in no time. However you use it, Trader Joe's Organic Toasted Sesame Dressing livens up simple meats and greens in no time.