Here's What Happened At This Chicago Restaurant Whenever Frank Sinatra Came To Dine

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" is officially being put on blast in shopping malls everywhere, as Sinatra season is here. But while most know him for his velvety voice, we at Tasting Table know him as the definition of a foodie. With a long list of favorite restaurants, Ol' Blue Eyes had quite a discerning palate for good food all around the country. In some of these places, like the Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern in Chicago, Sinatra left quite a few funny anecdotes back when he was a patron. According to the restaurant's website, apparently, his bodyguards had to block the phone booths to stop people from phoning in that Frank was in the neighborhood.

It's not that unbelievable of a story. The restaurant's narrative was that this was in the '70s — well after Sinatra caught the ears (and hearts) of millions around the country and beyond. Worse still, Frank often walked into the restaurant with a couple of friends. After calling his standing order ("Ribs, and keep 'em coming!"), he'd sit down with some just-as-famous faces like comedian Joey Bishop, Chicago Bears legend Sid Luckman, or Jilly Rizzo. More than a few people would love to see them in person, and it'd be one heck of a field day for the local press. So, it's not hard to imagine why Frank's security was so strict and had to resort to barricading the phone.