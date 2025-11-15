Whiskey Tasting Etiquette 101: The One Comment You Should Never Make

"Too much of anything is bad, but too much good whiskey is barely enough," as Mark Twain once famously noted. It's a declaration of appreciation that celebrates quantity while still distinguishing quality. At the end of the day, there's good whiskey and bad whiskey. Even so, when you attend a whiskey tasting event, refrain from trash-talking a particular whiskey. It's poor manners to berate a whiskey that you don't like at a group tasting event.

As a general rule, it's always a better idea to emphasize the good attributes of what you like than to emphasize the bad qualities of what you don't. Heavily criticizing one particular whiskey variety in the flight can be especially cheeky if the tasting is hosted by a distillery, because all of the offerings in the lineup came from the same producer. If you really favored one of the whiskeys, speak positively about that star.

Instead, treat each dram with consideration and appreciate its complexity. Didn't like the flavor? Take the educational opportunity to see what other qualities you can identify. For instance, you might hold your glass up to the light to observe its color (amber or mahogany hues often indicate the use of sherry casks, while golden hues suggest aging in bourbon casks). Or give it a sniff (80% of the whiskey's flavor lies in its nose) and see which notes you can name. Pear? Herbs? Biscuit? Ash? Feel free to wax a little poetic here. You're at a tasting event, after all.