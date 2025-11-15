Forget BLTs, This Tomato Swap Makes A Superior Sandwich
It's been called the greatest sandwich in the world. Bacon, lettuce, and tomato, the BLT, melds freshness with fat, crunch with softness, and saltiness with sweetness and umami, creating a flavor and texture combination that's hard to beat. The exact origins are lost to history, because the sandwich's simple ingredients were common, but people have been enjoying it for well over a century. Can you improve upon perfection, though? Should you even try?
Some believe the BLT is an adaptation of the club sandwich, and if that's true, there's no harm in tweaking it further. Next time you have a craving, try making a BLP instead — meaning bacon, lettuce, and pickle.
There are plenty of ways to elevate a BLT. The bacon, lettuce, and pickle variation is not nearly as popular, but it's worth a try and may, in some ways, improve upon the original. Tomato adds a fresh, juicy element to the sandwich, which offsets the toasted bread and crispy bacon, and helps balance the fat of the mayo. It also brings some acidity, which is a good contrast to the saltiness, and a hint of sweetness. The pickle can do all that and more. Vinegar and brine seasoning add a sharpness you wouldn't get from tomatoes. Some pickles bring sweetness, while others can even add heat, depending on the variety used.
Perfecting a bacon, lettuce, and pickle sandwich
There's a good reason many people enjoy pickles as snacks. You're not limited to salty and sweet varieties. You can also try sour pickles, spicy pickles, mustard pickles, or even Kool-Aid pickles; the possibilities are nearly endless. When it comes to sandwich making, that means you're greatly expanding the flavor palette beyond what a normal tomato, even an heirloom tomato, can offer.
A classic dill pickle has an acidity not too different from a tomato, perhaps a little sharper, with additional herb notes from the dill. You can lean into that by adding dill to the mayo to really increase the flavor. Thin slices will add more flavor; thick slices make the sandwich more textural and juicier. Some garlicky kosher pickles can change the flavor profile significantly. Again, focus on the mayo and make a garlic mayo if you want to tie the whole sandwich together. On the other hand, some spicy pickles with sriracha mayo can boost the heat throughout the sandwich.
Bread and butter or other sweet pickles will provide a very sharp contrast to some thick-cut bacon on a BLP. This moves the sandwich closer to the flavor of candied bacon, which can be very satisfying for a twist.
Although we tend to think of pickles in North America strictly as pickled cucumbers, there are many other pickled vegetables. Pickled red onions or pickled jalapeños can make a delicious addition to a bacon, lettuce, and pickle sandwich. Get creative with it. There's a lot of versatility, and you just might find a new favorite sandwich for yourself.