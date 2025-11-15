Forget BLTs, This Tomato Swap Makes A Superior Sandwich

It's been called the greatest sandwich in the world. Bacon, lettuce, and tomato, the BLT, melds freshness with fat, crunch with softness, and saltiness with sweetness and umami, creating a flavor and texture combination that's hard to beat. The exact origins are lost to history, because the sandwich's simple ingredients were common, but people have been enjoying it for well over a century. Can you improve upon perfection, though? Should you even try?

Some believe the BLT is an adaptation of the club sandwich, and if that's true, there's no harm in tweaking it further. Next time you have a craving, try making a BLP instead — meaning bacon, lettuce, and pickle.

There are plenty of ways to elevate a BLT. The bacon, lettuce, and pickle variation is not nearly as popular, but it's worth a try and may, in some ways, improve upon the original. Tomato adds a fresh, juicy element to the sandwich, which offsets the toasted bread and crispy bacon, and helps balance the fat of the mayo. It also brings some acidity, which is a good contrast to the saltiness, and a hint of sweetness. The pickle can do all that and more. Vinegar and brine seasoning add a sharpness you wouldn't get from tomatoes. Some pickles bring sweetness, while others can even add heat, depending on the variety used.