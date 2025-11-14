The Sharp Ingredient That Instantly Elevates Store-Bought Mayo

There's something to be said for a really good store-bought mayonnaise. It brings a lot to any meal you're including it in — it's the creamy, savory spread on the inside of your turkey sandwich, the reason your grilled cheese sandwich is so perfectly toasty and golden brown, and the savory flavor and texture that makes your homemade egg salad, chicken salad, or tuna salad so darn good.

The best part about mayo? Despite having a savory, tangy flavor profile, it's a sort of blank canvas that, with the right ingredients, can be elevated to an entirely new and exciting condiment. So maybe you want to zhuzh it up a little, and add some spice to this otherwise humble spread. We've got the recipe: add horseradish.

Horseradish will add some intense heat to your mayonnaise — from relatively mild to burning-your-nostrils spicy — so if you're unfamiliar with its flavor, it's best to shop around. You've also got options when it comes to the texture, each of which will bring different elements to the mayo you're about to amp up. Freshly shredded horseradish from the root has a coarser texture and a much stronger, more pungent spice. Bottled horseradish paste, on the other hand, is typically mixed with vinegar and other spices, giving it a noticeably tangy kick but not quite as much heat. Along with the horseradish, add in some lemon juice, garlic powder, and a healthy pinch of salt and pepper to your store-bought mayo, and adjust your seasoning accordingly until you get it just right.