The Sharp Ingredient That Instantly Elevates Store-Bought Mayo
There's something to be said for a really good store-bought mayonnaise. It brings a lot to any meal you're including it in — it's the creamy, savory spread on the inside of your turkey sandwich, the reason your grilled cheese sandwich is so perfectly toasty and golden brown, and the savory flavor and texture that makes your homemade egg salad, chicken salad, or tuna salad so darn good.
The best part about mayo? Despite having a savory, tangy flavor profile, it's a sort of blank canvas that, with the right ingredients, can be elevated to an entirely new and exciting condiment. So maybe you want to zhuzh it up a little, and add some spice to this otherwise humble spread. We've got the recipe: add horseradish.
Horseradish will add some intense heat to your mayonnaise — from relatively mild to burning-your-nostrils spicy — so if you're unfamiliar with its flavor, it's best to shop around. You've also got options when it comes to the texture, each of which will bring different elements to the mayo you're about to amp up. Freshly shredded horseradish from the root has a coarser texture and a much stronger, more pungent spice. Bottled horseradish paste, on the other hand, is typically mixed with vinegar and other spices, giving it a noticeably tangy kick but not quite as much heat. Along with the horseradish, add in some lemon juice, garlic powder, and a healthy pinch of salt and pepper to your store-bought mayo, and adjust your seasoning accordingly until you get it just right.
Add your horseradish mayonnaise to sauces, dressings, and dips galore
Once you've turned up the heat on your store-bought mayonnaise by adding in horseradish, it's time to put your newly made horseradish mayo to work. Start small and make it the ideal spicy dip for crispy french fries. If you're a fan of shrimp cocktail, horseradish mayonnaise will make an excellent creamy sidekick for cocktail sauce, which also has shredded horseradish in it for added heat. To give a homemade salad a creamy, spicy kick by way of dressing, employ your horseradish mayo accordingly. Make it the base for an Italian salad dressing, ranch, or even something as simple as olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
There are few dishes as comforting as a homemade roast beef, and few things properly accompany such a rich piece of meat like a horseradish mayo. The unctuous, beefy dish positively craves something with some acid or spice to cut through that fatty flavor, and a horseradish mayo with the right amount of punchy heat from freshly shredded horseradish is just what you need to take each bite from good to truly outstanding. Eat it as-is, dipping each meaty bite into the horseradish mayo, or put it on a sandwich for a serious feast. No matter how you eat it, this simple horseradish mayo is about to be your new favorite addition for everything.