Review: Tillamook's Butternaise Is The Answer To Your Grilled Cheese Woes

If there's one dish that can potentially unite all Americans, it's the humble grilled cheese. After all, a gooey, melty cheese oozing out of perfectly-grilled bread is the ultimate comfort food, transcending cultural boundaries and putting a smile on anyone's face. Then again, the age-old debate over what makes a better grilled cheese — butter or mayo — has been tearing friends and families apart for decades (not really, of course). But whether you're team mayo or team butter, Tillamook's newest addition to its dairy lineup is intended for all grilled cheese lovers.

Tillamook knows dairy inside and out, so it's likely no stranger to crafting a grilled cheese sandwich with butter or mayonnaise. Consequently, its new limited-edition product — Butternaise — is designed specifically for grilled cheese fans of both spread preferences. I got my hands on a jar (along with some classic Tillamook cheeses) to whip up a grilled cheese, and see where Butternaise lands on the butter versus mayo spectrum. After testing out its grilling capabilities, spreadability, and its overall flavor, I'll determine if the new Tillamook spread is worth purchasing, and whether it can settle the butter-mayonnaise debate once and for all.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.