Rick Steves Swears By This $5 Street Food When Traveling Europe

You don't need to break your budget to enjoy delicious eats while galavanting through Europe. Writer Rick Steves shares some of the smartest budget food tips for hungry travelers looking to plan meals without excessive spending. In addition to recommending visitors to skip the tourist traps and find traditional local food, Steves encourages sightseers to add stops for kebabs to their Europe itineraries.

"Of all the international options in Europe, the ubiquitous kebab stand is my favorite," he wrote on Europe's Cheap Eats. "Kiosks selling Turkish-style döner kebab (rotisserie meat wrapped in pita bread), falafel (fried chickpea patties), and other Middle Eastern dishes are popular in many places, including Germany, Florence, and Paris."

You'll also find stands selling kebabs in countries like Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, and across the U.K., where Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) diaspora populations prosper. Evolved from the Persian term for fried meat, most regional kebab variations involve marinating (often with yogurt, spices, and herbs), skewering, and grilling chicken, lamb, or beef. From the classic döner kebab to the more recently trendy Gemüse kebab — which is made with lots of veggies and sometimes falafel – Steves encourages travelers to try a variety. Serving two people for $5, doing so shouldn't take up too much of your travel budget either. But, he does point out that you'll find more options of higher quality while visiting northern European countries than you will in the south of Europe.