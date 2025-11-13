Why Pumpkins Can Grow So Big, According To Science

Last month, the Guinness World Record for the largest pumpkin ever documented was broken by two brothers from Hampshire, England, who grew a pumpkin weighing 2,819 pounds and four ounces (heavier than a Honda Civic). The pumpkin also claimed the record for largest by circumferences, measuring 21 feet and 3.8 inches around. The feat is preceded by decades of hobbyists capitalizing on the plant's seemingly unlimited growth potential.

In 1995, the world record for largest pumpkin hadn't broken 1,000 pounds. Nowadays, competitive giant pumpkins increasingly approach the 3,000-pound mark. So, why is this type of fruit (in fact, technically, pumpkins are berries) able to grow so massive while even the largest blueberries remain relatively small? It all comes down to a three-part botanical bouquet: A combination of growing factors, genetic makeup, and selective breeding. Climate plays a smaller role than cultivators of other types of crops might expect.

The pumpkin is an indeterminate plant species, meaning there's nothing its genetic coding that tells it how much fruit or flowers to produce, or what size it should grow to become. With no DNA signals to stop growing, it just keeps going. Sometimes, this looks like a single pumpkin plant sprawling to overtake an entire backyard (which is another reason why you should de-seed old jack-o-lanterns before tossing 'em in the compost pile). Other times, this might look like one pumpkin growing to a mammoth circumference.