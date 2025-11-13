This Florida Food Truck Has A Michelin-Starred Chef Behind The Menu

If you're unsure whether you can score quality food from a food truck, know that some of the best food trucks across America are delighting customers with impressive menus — and one family-owned business is even slinging sandwiches created by a Michelin-starred chef. Pacchioni's is a Florida-based food truck founded by Daniel Pacchioni, who tapped Orlando-based chef Mike Collantes to elevate the world-inspired cheesesteaks he serves from the window.

Collantes earned his first Michelin star in 2022, after opening his omakase restaurant Soseki Modern Omakase in Orlanda – an experience focused on fish and ingredients from Central Florida. Collantes also bagged a Bib Gourmand award for Sushi Saint in 2023. If these accolades aren't enough to spark interest, Collantes has also worked alongside known culinary personalities such as Wolfgang Puck, Joel Robuchon, Eric Ripert, and Masa Takayama.

"At the end of the day, I want to build something different — something that has never been done before," Pacchioni told The Community Paper. Thanks to Collantes, Pacchioni's has been able to do just that with its reimagined Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks. But, he knows the headaches of launching a food truck work only begins there. "It's going to come with challenges, but we'll figure it out. We'll solve those problems, and we'll continue to move forward," he said.