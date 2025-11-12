This Was Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Country To Visit For Delicious Cuisine

Throughout Anthony Bourdain's travels and writings, he tantalized the taste buds and curiosity of audiences around the world. Most notably, Bourdain was able to stir up interest in Vietnamese cuisine as he waxed poetically about some of the most delicious dishes he had while visiting the country. Vietnamese restaurateur and national culinary culture ambassador Chef Vo Quoc admitted to Forbes, "Tourists who come to Vietnam still seek out the dishes Bourdain spotlighted, and so the businesses in food and drink have benefited from his pioneering work."

Bourdain filmed several episodes for his shows in Vietnam and visited the country on several separate occasions. Speaking to Joe Rogan, via Facebook, Bourdain unabashedly shared his love for the food, the scenery, and the people. "It resembles all the places I dreamed about when I was a little boy," he said while describing the country's beauty. He added that the Vietnamese people were incredibly welcoming and kind to him as a traveler.

Netizens have admitted that their own travels have been inspired by Bourdain's journeys. "I ate at a few places he went," wrote one fan on Reddit. "I took a pic of me clinking beers with Obama and Anthony. (There are pics of them eating and drinking in that Bun Cha place.)" Another Redditor traveler commented, "The streets of Hanoi are as wonderfully crazy as he showed us. Scooters everywhere and tiny plastic chairs and tables abound and awesome food everywhere. Thanks for the inspiration, Anthony!"