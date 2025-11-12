This Was Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Country To Visit For Delicious Cuisine
Throughout Anthony Bourdain's travels and writings, he tantalized the taste buds and curiosity of audiences around the world. Most notably, Bourdain was able to stir up interest in Vietnamese cuisine as he waxed poetically about some of the most delicious dishes he had while visiting the country. Vietnamese restaurateur and national culinary culture ambassador Chef Vo Quoc admitted to Forbes, "Tourists who come to Vietnam still seek out the dishes Bourdain spotlighted, and so the businesses in food and drink have benefited from his pioneering work."
Bourdain filmed several episodes for his shows in Vietnam and visited the country on several separate occasions. Speaking to Joe Rogan, via Facebook, Bourdain unabashedly shared his love for the food, the scenery, and the people. "It resembles all the places I dreamed about when I was a little boy," he said while describing the country's beauty. He added that the Vietnamese people were incredibly welcoming and kind to him as a traveler.
Netizens have admitted that their own travels have been inspired by Bourdain's journeys. "I ate at a few places he went," wrote one fan on Reddit. "I took a pic of me clinking beers with Obama and Anthony. (There are pics of them eating and drinking in that Bun Cha place.)" Another Redditor traveler commented, "The streets of Hanoi are as wonderfully crazy as he showed us. Scooters everywhere and tiny plastic chairs and tables abound and awesome food everywhere. Thanks for the inspiration, Anthony!"
Traveling in the footsteps of a foodie
Over the course of Bourdain's repeat visits, the wandering gourmand feasted on dishes like minced baby clams spooned onto rice crackers, local homemade brew, and Hanoian specialties like bun cha Ha Noi, the charcoal-grilled pork noodle dish he shared with President Obama. During his shows, Bourdain would describe the food fondly, comparing the sophistication and complexities of flavors to dishes served at French restaurants. "People are put on earth for various purposes. I was put on earth to do this: Eat noodles right here," he said on "Parts Unknown" while slurping soup in Dong Ba Market, which he described as the best in the world.
Bourdain was also shown feasting on clay-baked duck and leaf-wrapped rice cakes made with fatty pork and bean paste. He even boasted that the best coffee is made in Vietnam.
"Going to Vietnam the first time was life-changing for sure; maybe because it was all so new and different to my life before and the world I grew up in," he told Conde Nast Traveler. "The food, culture, landscape and smell; they're all inseparable. It just seemed like another planet; a delicious one that sort of sucked me in and never let go." Bourdain's love for the country lives on through his shows, writings, and the footsteps that foodie travelers seek to emulate.