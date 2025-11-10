The Best Ways To Use This Limited Edition Smooth And Fruity Olive Oil Sold At Costco

Investing in a Costco supply's worth of anything is quite the commitment, but truly there's no better way to save at the checkout than to buy your favorite brands in bulk to enjoy at your leisure. If you've been curious about trying Pompeian olive oils, now is the best time to check out your local warehouse for a new limited edition version. Pompeian Smooth and Fruity Extra Virgin Olive Oil is an absolute dream with a uniquely fresh flavor, smooth texture, and a myriad of useful culinary applications.

This must-have extra virgin olive oil is only available for a limited time — though no specific end date has been specified — so it's a good idea to jump on the deal while supplies last. The two-liter bottle of EVOO retails for less than $20 and is characterized by flavor notes that include a combination of ripe avocado and cut grass, as well as lush fruits. It can certainly stand up when compared to any Costco Kirkland Signature olive oils and possesses a certain versatility that makes it ideal for both cooking and finishing, and everything in between.

Olive oil's many uses throughout history were for more than just as a food. Today, its numerous benefits as a healthy fat include high levels of antioxidants and significant anti-inflammatory properties, among others. With a quality product like Pompeian Smooth and Fruity Extra Virgin Olive Oil in your kitchen, the possibilities are as limitless as they are delicious.