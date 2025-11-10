The Best Ways To Use This Limited Edition Smooth And Fruity Olive Oil Sold At Costco
Investing in a Costco supply's worth of anything is quite the commitment, but truly there's no better way to save at the checkout than to buy your favorite brands in bulk to enjoy at your leisure. If you've been curious about trying Pompeian olive oils, now is the best time to check out your local warehouse for a new limited edition version. Pompeian Smooth and Fruity Extra Virgin Olive Oil is an absolute dream with a uniquely fresh flavor, smooth texture, and a myriad of useful culinary applications.
This must-have extra virgin olive oil is only available for a limited time — though no specific end date has been specified — so it's a good idea to jump on the deal while supplies last. The two-liter bottle of EVOO retails for less than $20 and is characterized by flavor notes that include a combination of ripe avocado and cut grass, as well as lush fruits. It can certainly stand up when compared to any Costco Kirkland Signature olive oils and possesses a certain versatility that makes it ideal for both cooking and finishing, and everything in between.
Olive oil's many uses throughout history were for more than just as a food. Today, its numerous benefits as a healthy fat include high levels of antioxidants and significant anti-inflammatory properties, among others. With a quality product like Pompeian Smooth and Fruity Extra Virgin Olive Oil in your kitchen, the possibilities are as limitless as they are delicious.
Using Pompeian Smooth and Fruity Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Given its lower smoke point, olive oil is ideal for sautéing, stir-frying, and marinating. For a quality EVOO like this one, you can cook and bake with it or add it as a drizzle for a finishing touch on many dishes. There are plenty of unexpected foods that pair well with olive oil, including cheese, fruit, cake, and even ice cream, meaning you can easily make use of all two liters of the Costco product.
Start by simply tasting the olive oil. A small teaspoon should give you the idea of the grassy notes and other flavors present in this fruity EVOO. Use it in a salad dressing mixed with an acidic component such as vinegar or lemon juice and your favorite spices, herbs, and seasonings. You can also make this Costco olive oil the base for a rich and satisfying pesto sauce for your next batch of pasta.
Getting a little more creative, pour a little over a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream or a slice of decadent chocolate cake. The contrast of sweet, savory, and earthy flavors will totally expand your palate, and it might even inspire more culinary experimentation. Mix a dash of the olive oil into your next batch of mashed potatoes for a crave-worthy upgrade, or try baking an Italian ciambellone (lemon olive oil cake) using this offering from Pompeian. Hurry to your local Costco so you don't miss out!