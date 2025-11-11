Why Aldi Shoppers Avoid The Mini Cucumbers
It's the land of $5 wine, quarter-activated shopping carts, and the dreaded (or beloved) Aisle of Shame — that's right, we're talking about Aldi. Since it came to the United States in 1976, shoppers have dedicated entire fan pages and chat sites to digging up the best Aldi deals. For all of its fame and notoriety, Aldi faces plenty of heat for a variety of its products, and unfamiliar shoppers can often get frustrated when they discover that Aldi stores don't carry the same name-brand products as regular grocery stores. There are some items, however, that even the most devout customers pass up, such as the chain's mini cucumbers.
We took a deep dive into 17 Aldi products to avoid buying, according to Reddit, and discovered that shoppers tend to skip (and discourage others from purchasing) Aldi's mini cucumbers. It's not from the lack of a good deal or an insufficient cucumber count, but more so about the actual quality of the produce. On Reddit, one shopper noted that the mini cucumbers became "slimy and rubbery very quickly," while another shared how the veggies turned "moldy and slimy." A similar experience was shared in another Reddit post as one user expressed frustration about how much they "adore the bags of mini cucumbers," but find that the veggies "turn to mush and get moldy" no matter what they try.
Aldi's mini cucumbers don't last very long
Aldi's mini cucumbers come in 1-pound bags and sell for around $2, which is a bargain compared to other grocery stores. In ideal conditions, cucumbers should last about four to seven days when refrigerated, but many Aldi customers complain that the mini cucumbers don't last that long. "I stopped buying them as they get slimy in a couple of days past purchase," said one shopper on Reddit. Another user noted the tiny vegetables "only last 2 [to] 3 days tops," with another Redditor lamented that they "need produce to last longer than two days." It certainly leaves us wondering if we should really be avoiding Aldi produce.
While Aldi's mini cucumbers tend to be on the bottom of shoppers' lists, customers on these Reddit threads have a fair share of solutions to slow down the rotting process. One person recommended Rubbermaid Produce Savers, while another suggested using tin foil to wrap the cucumbers. One user even advised a vinegar-water bath. "Cucumbers are also really sensitive to ripening gas, so keep them away from bananas, avocados, tomatoes, and onions, and whatnot," said one Redditor. However, the most commonly repeated method involves wrapping each cucumber in a dry paper towel before storing it in a container in the fridge. You could follow our instructions on how to store cucumbers so they don't turn into a soggy mess, or, if all else fails, give pickling a shot.