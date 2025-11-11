Why Aldi Shoppers Avoid The Mini Cucumbers

It's the land of $5 wine, quarter-activated shopping carts, and the dreaded (or beloved) Aisle of Shame — that's right, we're talking about Aldi. Since it came to the United States in 1976, shoppers have dedicated entire fan pages and chat sites to digging up the best Aldi deals. For all of its fame and notoriety, Aldi faces plenty of heat for a variety of its products, and unfamiliar shoppers can often get frustrated when they discover that Aldi stores don't carry the same name-brand products as regular grocery stores. There are some items, however, that even the most devout customers pass up, such as the chain's mini cucumbers.

We took a deep dive into 17 Aldi products to avoid buying, according to Reddit, and discovered that shoppers tend to skip (and discourage others from purchasing) Aldi's mini cucumbers. It's not from the lack of a good deal or an insufficient cucumber count, but more so about the actual quality of the produce. On Reddit, one shopper noted that the mini cucumbers became "slimy and rubbery very quickly," while another shared how the veggies turned "moldy and slimy." A similar experience was shared in another Reddit post as one user expressed frustration about how much they "adore the bags of mini cucumbers," but find that the veggies "turn to mush and get moldy" no matter what they try.