The Returning Aldi Advent Find That Customers Say Isn't Worth The Price

An advent calendar is a great way to bring in the upcoming holiday season with cheer and taste. But who says you need to do it traditionally, with chocolate? Aldi's creative response to counting down the days until Christmas includes two returning advent cheese calendars — but customers say the retailer's savory twist on the classic Christmas ritual isn't worth the price. Aldi's two cheesy advent calendars from the Emporium Selection brand include a 12 Days of Artisan Cheese Advent Calendar for $24.99, featuring 12 1-ounce bites of select cheeses like gouda, smoked cheddar, and pepper Jack, and a Winter Wonderland Advent Calendar for $16.99 offering 24 half-ounce pieces of imported cheeses (what the box describes as a "taste voyage").

However festive the marketing, customers aren't really having it. In a recent Reddit post on r/aldi, one user surveyed others about Aldi products they wouldn't buy, and a number of people agreed the cheese advent calendars weren't worth it due to underwhelming taste, quality issues, and a lack of variety. "Big waste of money just small pieces of cheap tasting grocery store cheese," one person wrote. Others cited repeating flavors and a lack of variety as reasons why they wouldn't be buying one of the cheese calendars. "Don't you enjoy the variety of 12 slightly different flavors of gouda?" someone joked (looking at you, mature gouda, mustard gouda, and black pepper gouda in the Winter Wonderland calendar). While cute conceptually, Aldi's cheese calendars tend to miss the mark on what really matters: taste.