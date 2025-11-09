It Sounds Strange, But Chickpeas Are The Key To A Protein-Packed Waffle

Usually, people are either in the French toast or pancake camp when it comes to breakfast, but there's no denying that a good waffle just really hits the spot every so often. Sweet, satisfying, and totally customizable, waffles can be a morning-time hero when prepared the right way, and there's one ingredient you can utilize to give them a quick protein boost: chickpeas.

We know, it might sound a bit weird at first, but chickpea waffles are both delicious and nutritious, and you can make them either sweet or savory, so they should help battle any craving. All you really need to do is use chickpea flour instead of regular flour in your usual buttermilk waffle recipe, but for an even bigger impact, you can make use of that bag of dried chickpeas in the pantry, too.

Just boil them in water until they're soft, and then blend with flour and some of the cooking water. A 1:2 ratio of chickpeas to flour should do, and use just enough water to liquify the mixture slightly. Aim for about a cup and a quarter — you don't want the batter to be too thin. Once you heat up your waffle iron, you should be good to go, but there are some extra additions you can make for a little extra oomph.