It Sounds Strange, But Chickpeas Are The Key To A Protein-Packed Waffle
Usually, people are either in the French toast or pancake camp when it comes to breakfast, but there's no denying that a good waffle just really hits the spot every so often. Sweet, satisfying, and totally customizable, waffles can be a morning-time hero when prepared the right way, and there's one ingredient you can utilize to give them a quick protein boost: chickpeas.
We know, it might sound a bit weird at first, but chickpea waffles are both delicious and nutritious, and you can make them either sweet or savory, so they should help battle any craving. All you really need to do is use chickpea flour instead of regular flour in your usual buttermilk waffle recipe, but for an even bigger impact, you can make use of that bag of dried chickpeas in the pantry, too.
Just boil them in water until they're soft, and then blend with flour and some of the cooking water. A 1:2 ratio of chickpeas to flour should do, and use just enough water to liquify the mixture slightly. Aim for about a cup and a quarter — you don't want the batter to be too thin. Once you heat up your waffle iron, you should be good to go, but there are some extra additions you can make for a little extra oomph.
How to make chickpea waffles
Add some tahini to the batter for a sesame flavor if you'd like, or sprinkle in some cinnamon, nutmeg, cocoa powder, or pumpkin pie spice. Vanilla also works, as do miniature chocolate chips or coconut flakes if you still want a sweet treat. For an added boost, add some hemp or chia seeds, or use cacao powder for healthy chocolate waffles.
You can use whole wheat, chickpea, or regular flour, and canned chickpeas are a great substitute if you don't feel like softening up your own. Just swap out the cooking water for the aquafaba in the can, and loosen up the batter as necessary.
As for the best waffle toppings, again, this is totally up to you. Maple syrup, nuts, and fruit are always winners, but if you want to go the savory route, you could try out some spices like coriander and cumin and serve the waffles with yogurt and hummus. You can even make extra waffles and change the toppings every day if you like. They should stay fresh for up to one week in the refrigerator or three months in the freezer. Just toast them as you go and enjoy all the protein-packed wonders whenever you want.